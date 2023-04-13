Don’t have time for a full-fledged yoga workout? Don't worry; just squeeze in a few sets of the sun salutation, and you will be good to go.

Sun salutation yoga, also known as Surya Namaskar, is a sequence of 12 yoga poses or asanas linked together to form a flow. It's typically done at the start of a Hatha or Vinyasa flow yoga session.

Regular practice of the sun salutation sequence comes with plenty of amazing benefits. The range of poses involved in Surya Namaskar is designed to stretch all the areas of the body.

Not only does it offer a good stretch, but it also opens the shoulders and chest, eases stiffness and improves posture, as well. The combination of different poses also makes sun salutation a challenging cardio workout.

So, whether you are just starting your yoga journey or are a regular yogi willing to improve your everyday yoga practice, it’s worth spending time and energy practicing sun salutation yoga.

How to perform a sun salutation correctly?

The poses involved in sun salutation offers a good stretch to all the areas of the body. (Photo via Pexels/Elina Fairytale)

Practice the following Surya Namaskar steps correctly at least twice, with each foot leading once. Make sure you always breathe in and out through your nose and focus on your form when switching between each pose.

Here is a step-by-step guide to sun salutation yoga:

Step 1: Mountain pose (Tadasana)

Start standing on your yoga mat in a mountain pose with feet pressed firmly against the floor and hands either in a prayer position in front of the chest or by the sides. Stand tall, and keep the back flat.

Step 2: Raised arms pose (Hasta Uttanasana)

From the mountain pose, enter the raised arms pose by lifting your arms straight overhead while keeping the palms facing each other. Stretch the whole body up from heels to fingertips as high as you can. Remember to reach up with your fingers rather than bending backwards.

Step 3: Standing forward bend (Uttanasana)

On an exhalation, bring your arms down, and fold your torso over the legs, keeping the spine straight. It’s fine if you bend the legs a bit. Feel the stretch in the lower back and hamstring, while ensuring that the back is flat and fingertips are either on the floor or on the shins.

Step 4: Equestrian pose (Ashwa Sanchalanasana)

Sun salutation opens up the heart. (Photo via Pexels/Elina Fairytale)

From the standing forward bend pose, bring your right foot back into a low lunge position to open up the hips and chest.

Step 5: Plank pose (Chaturanga Dandasana)

Inhale, and enter the plank pose by bringing the left foot back and positioning the palms at shoulder-width distance. Ensure that the body is in a straight line.

Step 6: Salute with eight parts (Ashtanga Namaskara)

From the plank pose, lower the knees to the floor; lift your hips, and slide forward. Simultaneously, rest your chest and chin on the floor. The eight parts of the body, i.e., two feet, two hands, two knees, chin and chest should touch the floor.

Step 7: Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)

Press your hips, legs and feet into the mat, and slowly lift your chest forward into the cobra pose. As you do that, keep your elbows bent, and use your back muscles to lift your chest.

Step 8: Downward facing dog pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

On an exhalation, lift your tailbone and hips towards the ceiling to get into a downward facing dog position. Bring your body into an inverted V position, and allow your head to hang between your hands.

Step 9: Equestrian pose (Ashwa Sanchalansana)

On an inhale, bring your right foot back into a lunge position between your hands, with the left knee on the floor. Keep your gaze straight and hips pressing down.

Step 10: Return to standing forward bend pose (Uttanasana)

The forward bend pose stretches the hamstrings. (Photo via Pexels/Yan Krukau)

Return to the standing forward bend pose by stepping your left foot back to meet the right, and fold. You may bend your knees, if required.

Step 11: Raised arms pose (Hasta Uttanasana)

Breathe in, and roll your spine up to enter into the raised arms pose. Press your feet onto the mat, and bring your hands over your head while doing a little backbend.

Step 12: Return to mountain pose (Tadasana)

As you exhale, straighten your body, and move your arms down into the mountain pose.

That completes one set of Surya Namaskar. You can repeat the entire sequence a few more times, if needed. For the next rep, though, start with your opposite leg.

Sun salutation yoga should be avoided if you’ve recently recovered from shoulder, arm or back injuries. If you're pregnant, consult a doctor before performing Surya Namaskar.

