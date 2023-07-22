Sunburn and Skin Peeling: Exploring the Causes and Remedies

There’s probably only one thing bad about sunbathing and that is Sunburn. You're aware of the process. You neglect to reapply your SPF while having fun in the sun, and before you know it, it's too late.

After a day of enjoying yourself outside, the last thing anyone wants is an area of skin that is red, uncomfortable, inflamed, and hot to the touch. In addition to being uncomfortable, sunburn can also cause skin peeling.

A peel after a burn is not enjoyable and there isn't much you can do but wait it out; everything hurts and your body looks like it has dandruff.

Why Does Skin Peel After Sunburn?

The body's natural healing processes are what causes the skin to peel after getting a sunburn. A process known as apoptosis causes the injured skin cells to self-destruct and separate from the healthy skin beneath.

Here are the possible causes:

1) UV Radiation Damage

The epidermis, the top layer of skin, gets damaged when it is exposed to too much UV radiation. The DNA in the skin cells is impacted by UV radiation that permeates the skin. As a defense strategy, the body responds by inducing inflammation.

Apart from tanning, sunbath can cause burned skin. (Image via Pexels/ Oleksandr Canary Islands)

2) Inflammatory Reaction

The body uses the inflammatory reaction to restore and heal the injured skin. It involves different immune cells releasing chemicals and signaling molecules, like cytokines and growth factors, that aid in healing.

3) Migration of New Skin Cells

To repair the damaged skin, basal epidermis cells begin to divide and migrate upward from beneath the damaged layer. Re-epithelialization is the process through which the peeling skin is eventually replaced by fresh skin cells.

4) Dead Skin Shedding

The dead, damaged skin cells at the surface begin to separate and shed while the young skin cells continue to push upward. The skin appears to be peeling as a result of this shedding.

Is It Bad to Peel Sunburn?

It is typically advised against peeling or picking at burnt skin. Peeling skin is a normal part of the healing process, and removing it forcibly runs the risk of creating issues and delaying recovery. Here are the reasons why:

Risk of infection: Peeling or plucking at burnt skin can expose fragile, healing skin or result in open wounds. This increases the risk of infection because bacteria or other harmful germs might enter the skin, causing further irritation and serious consequences.

It is advised to not prick off the burnt skin. (Image via Unsplash/ Tim Mossholder)

Delay in Healing: The natural healing process might be hampered by prematurely removing peeling skin. The skin peels to allow for the emergence of fresh, healthy skin cells. Premature removal of the peeling skin may reveal layers of skin that are not yet prepared for exposure, delaying healing and perhaps resulting in more injury.

Increased Sensitivity: Skin that has been burned already has a high threshold for pain and inflammation. Peeling or picking at the skin can make it worse, causing it to become more red, uncomfortable, and even painful.

Home Remedies for Peeling After Sunburn

Even though peeling skin after a sunburn is a normal occurrence, it's crucial to avoid picking or forcibly removing the peeling skin because doing so increases the risk of infection and slows the healing process.

Instead, concentrate on providing the skin with gentle care, moisture, and protection as it heals. Here are some home remedies for sunburn:

Apply mild, moisturizing lotions or creams to the skin to soothe it and reduce dryness. Look for products with aloe vera or other all-natural components with relaxing effects.

Use cool compresses or cool water in the shower to help soothe pain and reduce inflammation.

Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water. Sunburn can lead to dehydration.

Bathing in the sun might be enjoyable, but if you don't use the right SPF, it could result in the dreaded sunburn.

By avoiding direct sunlight and using sunscreen with a high SPF whenever you go outside, you can prevent sunburned skin from getting any worse.

Consult a healthcare provider for proper evaluation and recommendations if your burn is severe, covers a significant portion of your body, or is accompanied by extreme pain, blistering, a fever, or other indicators of infection.