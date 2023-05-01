Surprising benefits of using niacinamide and retinol together

If you're using or planning to use niacinamide and retinol together, read on. Niacinamide has gained popularity in the skincare industry and so has retinol, especially because of the potency of both compounds in improving skin from the inside.

Niacinamide and retinol are available as serums and creams, with the former being more popular. In this article, we bring you the benefits of both compounds and analyze whether they can be used together or not.

What are the benefits of retinol?

Niacinamide can protect the skin barrier. (Image via Unsplash/Kevin Laminto)

Retinol, also called vitamin A, has gone through extensive research and has been found to be extremely beneficial as an anti-aging serum, as it makes the skin look younger.

Using retinol regularly can help improve the skin in the following ways:

Decreases appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Makes skin clearer and even-toned

Reduces number of dark spots and discolorations

Makes skin firmer and younger-looking

Using niacinamide and retinol together does not prevent you from getting the benefits mentioned above, and it's completely safe for you to use them together along with a skin-friendly moisturizer.

These two compounds must also be an important component of the men's skincare routine and not just women's.

What are the benefits of niacinamide?

Niacinamide is also known as vitamin B3 and can provide the following benefits:

Decreases dehydration and increases moisture. Niacinamide is known to improve the skin barrier.

Decreases pore size, making skin look younger.

Improves skin tone in sun-damaged areas.

Decreases excess oil production.

Using niacinamide and retinol together does not decrease potency of niacinamide, and the benefits mentioned above remain the same. Furthermore, using a moisturizer locks the compounds onto the skin and increase absorption of both, increasing the benefits.

Benefits of using niacinamide and retinol together

Niacinamide helps stimulate the skin’s natural oil production, which contains beneficial fatty acids and ceramides. Niacinamide also increases the potency of retinol, so using niacinamide and retinol together is a very good idea.

They work in different ways to reduce excess oil secretion and nourish the skin cells. Always wash your face with a skin-friendly facewash before using serums to unclog the pores.

How to use niacinamide and retinol together?

Retinol can make the skin look younger (Image via Unsplash/Crystalweed)

If you're using a serum, take a few drops of niacinamide in your palm, or place the drops directly with a dropper on the skin. Use your finger to spread the serum all over your face, and follow the same with the retinol as well. Use your fingers to massage the skin gently to increase absorption.

Moisturizer helps improve absorption of niacinamide and retinol. Remember to use a moisturizer that's free of harmful chemicals like fragrances, colors and fillers. Read the product labels well while purchasing skincare products and buying certified and third-party tested products.

People with existing dermatological conditions must consult a dermatologist before using any skincare product.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

