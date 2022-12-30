What Are the Top Niacinamide Benefits for Skin?

If you’re looking for a multitasking ingredient in your skincare routine, it’s hard to top niacinamide.

Thanks to its ability to balance skin, calm inflammation and reduce redness, the premier moisturizing agent is a one-ingredient wonder.

What is niacinamide?

Helps in reducing inflammation and acne. (Image via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3 that’s also known as nicotinamide. It can be found in many foods, including meat, fish, whole grains and legumes. It’s one of the many skin care ingredients derived from natural sources such as plants or animals.

What Does Niacinamide Do for Your Skin?

Niacinamide is one of the most effective ingredients for improving the appearance of your skin. It does that in several different ways, including:

Minimizes redness and breakout. (Image via Pexels/Polina Kovaleva)

1) Improves Your Skin Tone

If you have dark patches, sun damage, or age spots, let Niacinamide be your ally. New research from the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology shows that a product containing a cocktail of skin brighteners — including retinol and resveratrol — improves hyperpigmentation and evens skin tone in as little as four weeks.

2) Reduces Acne

Niacinamide is a proven acne-fighting ingredient, and it’s also known to calm inflammation, minimize redness, and decrease breakouts. Plus, a study found that a niacinamide gel was as effective as an antibiotic for treating acne.

3) Keeps Skin Hydrated

Niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3, helps balance oil and sebum production to decrease breakouts. It’s also anti-inflammatory, making it ideal for calming acne spots and minimizing redness. Past research shows that applying nicotinamide gel was as effective as using a topical antibiotic to treat acne.

4) Helps with Skin Irritation

One of the best benefits is that it can help soothe skin and limit irritation caused by stronger exfoliants, such as retinol and alpha hydroxy acids (AHA) like glycolic acid.

Which Ingredients Can You Combine with Niacinamide?

Reduces hyperpigmentation and evens out your skin tone. (Image via Pexels / Polina Kovaleva)

You can combine niacinamide with other ingredients to enhance the effects of each one. For example, you can use a niacinamide product in the morning and then apply a retinol treatment at night. That will help your skin get the benefits of both products without causing irritation or breakouts.

How do you use niacinamide in skin care?

If you're interested in using niacinamide for your skin, there are several ways to do so. You can find niacinamide-containing products in many different forms, including:

Creams and lotions

Serums or oils

Anti-aging creams used for the face and neck

Niacinamide is a popular skincare ingredient that can do a whole lot for your skin

Niacinamide, also known as nicotinic acid and vitamin B3, is a popular skincare ingredient that can do a whole lot for your skin. It has many benefits and uses in skincare. Niacinamide can help with acne, hyperpigmentation (dark spots), fine lines, and other signs of aging. It has even been found to be effective at treating rosacea!

However, niacinamide on its own doesn’t always work well enough. That's why you should consider adding it to your routine alongside other ingredients that boost its effectiveness — like retinol or vitamin C serums.

Conclusion

Overall, niacinamide is a great skincare ingredient that can do wonders for your skin.

It’s especially useful as an anti-aging treatment, as it helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines while helping promote healthy cell turnover. You can find niacinamide in many different skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, and masks.

