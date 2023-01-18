Water chestnuts (Eleocharis dulcis) are tuber vegetables that grow in marshes, ponds, paddy fields, and shallow lakes.

They're aquatic plants native to Southeast Asia, Southern China, Taiwan, Australia, Africa, and marshy islands in the Indian and Pacific oceans. They have white flesh that can be enjoyed raw or cooked using Asian spices. These vegetables are usually used to make stir-fries, chop suey, curries, and salads.

In this article, we will discuss the nutritional facts and health benefits of water chestnuts.

What Is a Water Chestnut?

They're a popular delicacy in Asian countries. They're versatile and can be enjoyed raw, boiled, fried, grilled, pickled, or candied. They have crispy flesh similar to that of apples.

The flesh is rich in starch and is often used as a flour alternative to wheat. The outer shell needs to be washed and peeled before consumption. Water chestnuts are available fresh and canned in supermarkets.

Nutritional Facts

These tubers are nutritious and are a rich source of several nutrients. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of this vegetable contains:

Calories: 97 kcal

97 kcal Fat: 0.1 grams

0.1 grams Carbs: 23.9 grams

23.9 grams Fiber: 3 grams

3 grams Protein: 2 grams

2 grams Potassium: 17% of the RDI

17% of the RDI Manganese: 17% of the RDI

17% of the RDI Copper: 16% of the RDI

16% of the RDI Vitamin B6: 16% of the RDI

16% of the RDI Riboflavin: 12% of the RDI

Water chestnuts provide 12% of the daily fiber recommendation for women and 8% for men. These are moderate-carb vegetables, mostly containing starch. They provide a significant amount of essential minerals. Being aquatic in nature, they contain 74% water.

Health Benefits of Water Chestnuts

These tubers can be beneficial to your health in several ways. Some of the evidence-based health benefits are listed below:

1) Reduces Inflammation

These tubers can be beneficial in the management of hypertension (Image via Unsplash/Mockup Graphics)

Water chestnuts have anti-inflammatory properties, and the antioxidants present in them can protect against several chronic conditions.

Research suggests that consuming these tubers can reduce inflammation. They're rich in ferulic acid, gallocatechin gallate, epicatechin gallate, and catechin gallate. These compounds have strong antioxidant properties and can prevent heart disease, liver inflammation, and other chronic inflammatory conditions.

2) Might Improve Heart Health

Water chestnuts are a rich source of potassium, which helps reduce blood pressure and prevent hypertension. The antioxidants present in these tubers can also prevent heart disease.

These compounds prevent the oxidation of inflammatory fatty acids and prevent damage to the heart, liver, and other organs. They're low in sodium and hence considered safe for people with heart disease.

3) Boosts Immunity

Water chestnuts contain significant amounts of magnesium, potassium, and other minerals. These minerals strengthen the immune system and prevent infectious diseases, including common colds and pathogenic infections.

4) Improves Gut Health

Dietary fiber can prevent constipation (Image via Unsplash/Giorgio Trovato)

These tubers are among the fiber-rich foods that can reduce digestive and intestinal disorders. Dietary fiber enhances the absorption of nutrients in the gut. Fiber also promote the growth of gut-friendly probiotic bacteria.

5) Prevents Cancer

Water chestnuts contain naturally occurring antioxidants that might slow down the uncontrolled growth of tumor cells. These compounds might also prevent the metastasis of cancer. Antioxidant compounds are being studied for their potency in the treatment of severe and advanced stages of cancer.

Is Water Chestnut a Nut?

Although they are called nuts, these tubers aren't biologically related to nuts at all. They're a type of vegetable that grows in an aquatic environment. They're fleshy and contain a good amount of dietary fiber.

You can eat them raw or use them to prepare stews, curries, and stir-fry. You can also store dried water chestnuts or make powder and use it as a wheat alternative. If you can't find fresh ones in the supermarket, get a canned one and drain the water before consumption.

Remember to wash and peel fresh ones to remove impurities. If you're using canned ones, drain the brine, and wash with cold water to remove excess salt.

