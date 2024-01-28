Survey finds most people start taking their health seriously at 38

When it comes to health, age 38 stands as a turning point for many. According to a recent survey of 2,000 adults from the United Kingdom, this is the age when people usually begin to pay closer, more serious attention to their health. Usually, this change in mindset is provoked by an unexpected health scare.

Interpretation of the survey results

Many significant health triggers are ignored (Image via Unsplash/Francisco Venancio)

The study clarified that the beginning of unfamiliar aches and pains or the arrival of a significant birthday served as triggers for individuals to start taking better care of themselves. Some people shifted their focus to their body or fitness when someone close to them expired or encountered a health condition.

In some instances, celebrities played a role in raising health awareness. About one in every 30 people confessed that the severe medical problems facing a famous person shocked them into taking their body issues more seriously.

To illustrate the point, following the announcement of King Charles' treatment for an enlarged prostate, the UK National Health Service's webpage on the condition saw 11 times the usual amount of traffic, equivalent to one person visiting the site every five seconds.

Dr. Elizabeth Rogers, associate clinical director at the UK's Bupa Health Clinics stated,

"Sometimes it can take a bit of a wake-up call before you start taking your health more seriously, whether that is falling ill yourself or seeing a loved one, or even a well-known person, experience an issue.”

The study revealed a concerning fact: 11% of adults don't take their health very seriously

Young people tend to ignore the warning signs. (Image via Unsplash/Anthony Tran)

About 45% of adults didn't pay much heed to their health in their younger days, believing that they felt more or less alright. While 36% thought that they were too young to start worrying about their body, 25% believed that nothing bad could happen to them.

In retrospect, 84% confessed that they had taken their health for granted in their younger years. Almost 39% regret not having taken more care of their health before their mid-twenties.

It's all bio-indiviual. (Image via Unsplash/Dmitriy Frantsev)

On a positive note, 30% said that they were advised by someone else to take better care of their health, which indeed encouraged them to do so.

The tips mostly came from their spouse (39%), a parent (33%) or a healthcare professional (30%). So, for better health, 45% have decided to sleep more, 43% have started drinking more water, and 34% are actively trying to lower stress.

As per the survey conducted by OnePoll, there are still many who feel unhappy with their present state of physical health (21%) or their fitness levels (32%).

Wrapping up

Dr. Rogers concluded:

"There’s no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to health, and making even small changes to your exercise regime or diet can make a real difference to both your physical and mental health, as well as helping to prevent future conditions from developing.”

While the survey highlighted that most people start taking their health seriously at age 38, it's never too late or too early for anyone to begin the journey toward better aging.