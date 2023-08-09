Avoid the Unhappy and the Unlucky – 121,178 people have died from misery and sadness

Misery is a concept that's difficult to be grasped or measured, yet all too often experienced by many.

The mere thought of this dark emotion conjures up images of hopelessness, despair, and a sense of overwhelming weight bearing down upon us. So, could the effects of misery be more far-reaching and lethal than we could ever imagine?

Recent research reveals a chilling statistic- 121,178 individuals have lost their lives to the relentless grasp of misery and sadness. This silent epidemic prompts us to question the assumption that positivity and happiness are the keys to good health.

The study: Genetic link between misery and death

The UCLA study, published on their website, revealed groundbreaking findings on the connection between unhappiness and mortality. Researchers analyzed data from 11,500 participants over a six-year period, focusing on a specific gene variant called ADRA2B.

The study uncovered a fascinating connection between a specific gene variant called ADRA2B and emotional well-being. This variant affects the neurotransmitter norepinephrine, which plays a crucial role in regulating emotions and managing stress.

Its findings revealed that those with this gene variant were 17% more prone to experiencing distress and unhappiness, which in turn increased their risk of death.

Given our natural inclination to seek out the company of happy and fortunate individuals, it's interesting to question whether associating with the unhappy and unlucky may have consequences for our own well-being.

While being around positive and vibrant individuals may seem uplifting, it makes us wonder if there might be potential risks when we engage with those who're struggling with distress and misfortune.

The 48 laws of power: "Avoid the Unhappy and the Unlucky"

Renowned author Robert Greene, in his timeless masterpiece "48 Laws of Power," offers striking cautionary advice: "Avoid the Unhappy and the Unlucky."

According to Greene's philosophy, the miserable and unfortunate not only have the ability to draw their own misfortune but can unwittingly pass it on to those around them. It becomes an unspoken pact of negative energy, a contagion that can bring disaster.

Analyzing the accuracy of the 48 Laws of Power

In light of the UCLA study's findings, it's crucial to evaluate the accuracy of the maxim "Avoid the Unhappy and the Unlucky." While the book emphasizes the importance of avoiding unhappy individuals, the study reveals a genetic link between unhappiness and mortality.

It suggests that simply avoiding unhappy people may not guarantee success or longevity. The book's narrow focus on external factors overlooks the complexity of human happiness and the various influences on an individual's well-being.

Achieving happiness and success requires a more fine approach that surrounds personal growth, mental health support and a broader understanding of the complex factors contributing to well-being.

Link between misery and death

The UCLA study sparked a significant discussion regarding the link between misery and death. It highlights the role of genetics in determining an individual's propensity for distress and unhappiness.

The study's findings indicate that addressing the root causes of unhappiness is essential rather than simply avoiding unhappy individuals. Achieving happiness and success requires a more nuanced approach that encompasses personal growth, mental health support and greater societal well-being.

Genetic research provides a foundation of data, pointing to the stark reality of the impact of misery and sadness on our livelihood.

Mortality is complex, not entirely determined by one's state of mind. Durcum et al. points out that the study's results are only correlative and should not be interpreted as causal. The researchers also note that stress is only one of many factors that affect premature mortality.