Suzanne Somers Pauses Her Work Amidst Cancer Battle: Husband Shares Details

Suzanne Somers' husband Alan Hamel, said that she has battled cancer her entire life. He disclosed that she had experienced two cases of hyperplasia in her 20s, which he called the "waiting room for cancer." The Three's Company alum is feeling better, but Hamel said his wife would take a break from the entertainment industry.

He said,

“We decided to put work on the back burner for now and focus on her health.”

As per Hamel, Suzanne Somers’ physicians have said that if she:

“didn’t lead a chemical-free, organic life supported by bioidentical hormones, she wouldn’t be with us.”

Suzanne Somers’ Health Update

Over the years, Somers has been outspoken about her struggle with health. She battled skin cancer in addition to being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000. She told that she has kept her health in check by living a chemical-free, organic lifestyle, which she said has been credited by doctors with saving her life.

Hamel mentioned that their weekly Facebook show and other potential business endeavors had been put on hold due to his wife's most recent diagnosis. He told,

"On June 6, she got an all-clear, but cancer is tricky and we will now closely monitor everything going forward."

The renowned actress and businesswoman, 76, announced in a post on Instagram on Monday that she had experienced a recurrence of breast cancer since receiving a diagnosis in 2000.

She wrote,

"As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down. I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it. This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter."

The Step by Step actress spoke about her husband Alan Hamel and son Bruce, 57, who she said have been her biggest supporters ever since she first battled illness.

She added,

"Alan has been by my side every step of the way. I can’t even explain how much he has done for me. If it’s even possible, we are even closer than ever. My incredible family has been so supportive, and have helped so much by keeping the business running so you can still have access to all the wonderful products.”

Suzanne Somers diet

Somers' nutritional philosophy emphasizes the significance of making thoughtful food choices, from eating nutrient-dense foods to favoring organic and complete foods. Her emphasis on vital vitamins and avoidance of dietary restrictions add to the attraction of her strategy.

Somers said, "I'm never on a diet." She also avoids dieting trends. She instead concentrates on making healthy lifestyle and diet decisions. According to a 2020 interview with Hollywood Life, the actress watches how much she eats while still including red meat, tequila, and a few sweets in her diet.

Suzanne Somers consumes a lot of meals high in nutrients and protein that power the body, such as eggs, whole grain toast, lamb, and veggies.