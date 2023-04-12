Sweating out a fever: Does it really work, and how to do it safely?

You may have heard that sweating out a fever can help you feel better, but is it true? How do you go about sweating out a fever safely?

The answer to both questions is yes, but there are some things to keep in mind when doing so. Let's look at the basics of sweating it out: why it works and how you can use this practice to get better faster from a fever or other illness.

Can you sweat out a fever?

Sweating out a fever is possible, but you need to be careful. There are some risks involved with this method.

If you have an underlying medical condition and/or take medications that can cause dehydration, it's best not to do it at home. You should also check with your doctor before trying this technique if you're pregnant or breastfeeding or if you have any other health concerns.

Does sweating help you get better faster?

Helps in fighting off infection and bacteria. (Image via Unsplash/Kelly sikkema)

Sweating is a natural response to high temperature. It's how the body cools itself down, and it's one way you can help yourself get better faster when you're sick with a fever.

When you have an illness, the hypothalamus in the brain releases chemicals that tells the body to raise its temperature so that it can fight off infection or disease. When that happens, blood vessels near the skin expand and cause heat to be released in waves of sweat across every inch of the body, from head to toe.

Sweat also contains salt, which helps balance out electrolyte levels in the body when we're sweating out excess water (which may happen if we drink too much water). If you have been sweating a lot in your sleep and waking up feeling dehydrated, there may be other factors involved besides only dehydration.

For example, if you had too many carbohydrates at dinner time instead of healthy fats like olive oil, it curbs hunger pangs better than any carbohydrate food source.

What are the risks of sweating out a fever?

Too much of sweating can cause dehydration. (Image via Pexels/Mart Production)

The risks of sweating out a fever include dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Dehydration occurs when the body loses more water than it takes in. It can lead to serious health problems like kidney failure, heart failure and stroke. The best way to avoid dehydration is by drinking lots of water or fluids before and after physical activity like sweating out a fever.

Heat exhaustion happens when the body overheats but doesn't cool down properly, as you're not drinking enough fluids or have been exercising too much in hot weather conditions (or both).

Symptoms include dizziness, nausea, muscle cramps, weakness, headache, fatigue and exhaustion. If left untreated, these symptoms can turn into heatstroke where they become much more severe with seizures if left untreated long enough.

How to safely sweat out a fever?

Use light clothes, and drink plenty of fluids. (Image via Pexels/pavel danilyuk)

If you have a fever and feel unwell, it's important to get medical advice first. The best way to do that is by calling 111 or visiting your local pharmacy where qualified staff can give you advice over the phone or face-to-face.

If you choose to try sweating out a fever, here are some tips to do it safely:

Dress in light, breathable clothing : Avoid heavy or restrictive clothing that can trap heat and lead to excessive sweating.

: Avoid heavy or restrictive clothing that can trap heat and lead to excessive sweating. Stay hydrated : Drink plenty of fluids, like water, sports drinks or clear broths, to replace lost fluids and prevent dehydration.

: Drink plenty of fluids, like water, sports drinks or clear broths, to replace lost fluids and prevent dehydration. Avoid strenuous exercise : While light exercise can help promote sweating, strenuous exercise can lead to dehydration and may exacerbate fever symptoms.

: While light exercise can help promote sweating, strenuous exercise can lead to dehydration and may exacerbate fever symptoms. Use a cool compress : Placing a cool, damp washcloth on your forehead can help reduce fever symptoms and provide relief.

: Placing a cool, damp washcloth on your forehead can help reduce fever symptoms and provide relief. Take a warm bath: Soaking in a warm bath can promote sweating and help reduce fever symptoms. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids, and monitor your body temperature.

Consult with your doctor if the fever doesn't subside. (Image via Unsplash/Matteo fusco)

While sweating out a fever may seem like a natural and effective way to reduce fever symptoms, there's no scientific evidence to support this claim.

Additionally, excessive sweating can lead to dehydration and may exacerbate fever symptoms. If you choose to try sweating out a fever, make sure to do it safely by staying hydrated, avoiding strenuous exercise and monitoring your body temperature.

It's also important to seek medical attention if your fever does not improve or becomes dangerously high.

