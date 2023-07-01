Swiss ball leg curl: A killer exercise for your next leg day

The Swiss ball leg curl is a fabulous exercise that targets major muscles of the lower body, including the hamstrings and glutes.

It's a variation of the leg curl exercise, but when done using a Swiss ball, it works on the targeted muscles even harder and makes the entire movement more challenging.

While most of the hamstring exercises primarily focus on the hip extensors, the Swiss ball hamstring curl works on the knee flexors and offers a natural range of motion, too.

What benefits does the Swiss ball leg curl exercise offer?

Swiss ball hamstring curls improve balance and stability. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Swiss ball leg curls target the hamstrings, glutes and core, and equally work to improve overall balance, agility and stability. Doing this exercise regularly helps boost athletic performance and also enhances performance in many day-to-day activities.

If you don’t have access to a leg curl machine, Swiss ball leg curls can work as a great substitute and offer similar benefits. The best part about this lower body exercise is that it can be done as both a pre or post-workout movement.

What muscles does the Swiss ball leg curl target?

Although the Swiss ball curl is a hamstring-isolated exercise, it's an ideal option for exercisers to work on their entire lower body at once. Apart from strengthening the hamstrings, this exercise also benefits several other muscles in the lower and upper legs.

These include:

the gastrocnemius muscles in the calves

the gracilis and sartorius muscles in the thighs

the popliteus muscles in the knees

Several secondary muscles are also targeted during the Swiss ball hamstring curl exercise. These include the erector spinae, glutes, abdominal muscles and shins.

How to do the Swiss ball leg curl in the right form?

Swiss ball leg curl targets the major lower body muscles. (Photo via Instagram/donsaladino)

Step 1: Begin by lying on your back on an exercise mat.

Step 2: Prop your heels up flat on the Swiss ball, and make sure your legs are extended straight. Keep your body in an elevated bridge position, and place your palms on the side. Try to balance yourself on the ball.

Step 3: Bend the knees, and slowly curl the legs in while squeezing the hamstrings and bringing the ball towards the hips.

Step 4: As you curl the ball in, squeeze the core and hamstring muscles for a few counts, and straighten the knees back.

Step 5: Extend the legs straight, and roll the ball back to its starting position.

Once you’ve mastered the movement, you can also go for unilateral variation by using one leg at a time. That will level up the difficulty of the exercise and challenge the muscles even more.

How to do the Swiss ball single-leg curl?

Step 1: Lie on your back with legs straight and hands on the floor on the sides. Place the right heel on top of a Swiss ball, and keep the left leg extended straight.

Step 2: Bend the knees, and slowly curl the right leg towards the hip while keeping the left leg straight.

Step 3: Squeeze the hamstrings and core muscles, and return the right leg to the starting position while rolling the ball back.

Step 4: Repeat. Switch sides, and perform the exercise with your left leg.

The Swiss ball single leg curls target one leg at a time. (Photo via Instagram/snapfitnessmarketharborough)

When doing these variations, remember to maintain the elevated bridge position, and keep the spine stable throughout the movement. Roll the ball by flexing your knees and hips, and keep a controlled movement.

If you're a beginner, start with the double-leg Swiss ball curl, and aim for eight reps. Once you’ve gained strength and confidence, attempt the Swiss ball single-leg curl, and increase the reps.

Most importantly, to attain maximum results and benefits from the Swiss ball leg curl, remember to follow the correct form and technique of the exercise. Go slow, and keep your body balanced to remain injury-free during the exercise.

