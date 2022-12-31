What Are the Best Hamstring Isolation Exercises?

If you want to build muscular and stronger legs, include hamstring isolation exercises in your workout routine.

Adding in some great hamstringisolation exercises to your routine is one of the best ways to make the most out of your lower body training. Not only do these exercises help develop hamstrings and lower body strength, but they also assist in building a rock-solid core so that you can train and lift more efficiently and safely. The key is to choose exercises that target all three muscles of your hamstring - the semitendinosus, biceps femoris, and semimembranosus.

Here we’ve rounded up a few of the best hamstring isolation exercises that you must definitely incorporate into your leg day.

Best hamstring isolation exercises to try

Read on to learn about five of the most effective and important hamstring isolation exercises that are a must for well-rounded leg training:

1) Seated leg curl

Seated leg curls help build leg size. (Photo via Instagram/beanerchino)

This is one of the best hamstring isolation exercises that can help build size and strength in your legs. When doing this exercise, though, it's important to keep the movements slow to prevent strain on the leg.

How to do a seated leg curl:

Sit on a leg curl machine with your back straight. Keep your feet flat and knees bent. Ensure that the pad is aligned with the kneecap. Position your hands on the handles.

Curl your legs up as high as you can while keeping your upper body stable at all times. Hold at the top for a few seconds, and slowly lower it back to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise.

2) Nordic hamstring curl

The Nordic hamstring curl is basically a bodyweight version of the standard leg curl exercise but is quite challenging.

It's considered one of the best lower body exercises to promote healthy knees, develop leg strength, and also help prevent lower body injuries. The Nordic hamstring curl exercise is a great addition to your leg workout or full body workout routine.

How to do a Nordic hamstring curl:

Kneel on the floor with your ankles held by someone or secured under a piece of equipment. Keep the hips extended and core engaged throughout the exercise.

With your hips stable, start to lower yourself towards the floor by extending your knee joint. As you do that, make sure that the spine is neutral and the core muscles are tight.

Lower yourself as much as you can, and push to move your body back to the starting position.

Repeat.

3) Reverse plank

Reverse planks strengthen the hamstrings and glutes. (Photo via Instagram/yogawithpoonam)

The reverse plank is also among some great hamstring isolation exercises that not only strengthens the hamstring but is highly effective for the glutes, core, and other upper body muscles too.

How to do a reverse plank:

Sit down on the floor keeping your legs extended in front of you.

Place your hands behind you with the palms down, and spread your fingers wide. Ensure that your hands are in line with your shoulders and placed outside your butts.

Press your hands firmly on the floor, and start to lift your upper body and hips towards the ceiling. Continue to lift your body till it gets straight from your heels to your head.

Engage your glutes, hamstrings, and core muscles, and hold the position for a few seconds.

Lower to the starting position, and repeat.

4) Lying dumbbell leg curl

Lying dumbbell leg curls is another very important exercise for the hamstrings. Unlike other leg curl variations, lying dumbbell leg curls are safe for the knee joints, as there're no knee extensions during the movement.

How to do a lying dumbbell leg curl:

Lie down straight on your belly on a bench. Allow your knees to hang off the edge of the bench.

Put a dumbbell between the ankles, and slowly curl your legs up towards the hips. As you curl your legs up, ensure that the upper body and hips remain stable on the surface.

Lower the dumbbell to its starting position, and repeat the exercise.

5) Single-leg deadlift

Single-leg deadlift can be done using a kettlebell. (Photo via Instagram/cassieday)

One of the easiest and most fundamental hamstring isolation exercises, the single-leg deadlift strengthens the hamstring of the standing leg during the exercise. You can do this exercise either using a dumbbell or a kettlebell depending on your preferences.

How to do a single-leg deadlift:

Stand on your left leg with your knees relaxed and bend. Grab a dumbbell in your left hand. Keep your right leg off the floor.

Hinge at your hips to bend your body forward, and move the dumbbell towards the floor. As you do that, keep your chest up and back straight, and extend your right leg straight behind you.

Lower yourself as far as you can or till you feel a good stretch in your left hamstring.

Standing back straight up, squeeze your glutes, and return to the starting position.

Complete a few reps on this side before switching sides to continue.

Conclusion

Hamstring isolation exercises help build mobility, strength, and endurance in the legs and train other lower body muscles as well.

Add the aforementioned hamstring isolation exercises to your weekly workout routine, and consistently practice them to achieve great benefits. If you're unsure about the proper form, it's best to seek consultation from a certified fitness trainer for the right guidance.

