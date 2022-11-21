Whether you work out regularly or lead a inactive lifestyle, flexibility is one of the most important components of a healthy body. However, over time, the body may become less flexible due to stress, age, and improper posture, which can lead to body pain and other issues. Tight muscles are not only painful, but they can limit mobility and disturb your everyday routine as well.

The good news is that doing yoga, particularly forward bend poses, regularly can strengthen the lower body muscles and promote flexibility without putting too much stress on the joints. These poses are very beneficial in stretching and loosening tight muscles and can be performed in supine, sitting, and standing positions.

If you're ready to work on your lower body flexibility and mobility, try adding the following yoga asanas to your routine. These poses can be done at any time, anywhere, and without using any fancy equipment, but you might use yoga props for additional comfort.

Forward bend yoga poses for lower body flexibility

Here're five best yoga poses that are considered safe and effective for improving lower body flexibility. Hold each pose for at least 20 seconds, and use slow and controlled movements. Let's get started:

1) Head to knee pose (Janu Sirasana)

Instructions:

Sit straight on a yoga mat, with your left leg extended straight and right foot pressed into the inside of your left thigh.

Breathe easily, and raise your arms over your head. Slowly bend at your hips, and fold forward towards your left leg.

Position your hands on the floor if you can, or simply grab your left ankle.

Hold for a few seconds, and release.

Switch legs, and repeat.

2) Pyramid pose (Parsvottanasana)

Instructions:

Stand with your right foot in the front facing forward and left foot behind you. Keep your left toe turned out at a slight angle.

Keep your hips facing forward, and position your hands on your waist or hips.

Slowly bend at your hips, and fold your upper body forward while tucking your chin towards your chest.

Bring your hands towards the floor, and hold the posture for a few seconds.

Switch your legs, and repeat the pose.

3) Seated forward bend (Paschimottasana)

Instructions:

Begin seated in the dandasana, with both legs extended straight and toes pointing forward. Place your hands beside your hips.

Keeping your upper body long, slowly lean forward at your hips, and fold towards your legs. Do not round or hunch your back.

Move your hands outside each leg, and grab your feet. As you inhale, lift, and straighten your front torso slightly more, and bend your elbows to your sides.

Hold the posture for a few seconds, and release.

4) Wide-legged forward bend (Prasarita Padottanasana)

Instructions:

Start in a mountain pose, and move your legs at least three feet apart from each other.

Without rounding your back, bend forward, and bring your palms towards the floor. Ensure to keep your hands just under your shoulders.

Move your head down towards the ground, and simultaneously bend your elbows towards the back.

Press your feet firmly into the floor, and lengthen your legs to bend more.

Breathe deeply, and stay in the position for a few breaths.

5) Downward facing dog pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Instructions:

Start in a tabletop position with your toes tucked under and legs and hands pressed firmly on the floor.

Slowly lift your hips towards the ceiling, and spread your fingers apart while keeping them facing forward.

Straighten your arms, and press your hips back and up to reach your chest towards your thighs. Lift your tailbone, and keep your spine as straight as possible.

Let your neck and head hang freely from your shoulders.

Take a few deep breaths, and stay in the posture.

Bottom Line

When doing the aforementioned forward bend yoga poses, avoid pushing and forcing yourself if you're unable to execute a pose, as that can increase your chances of muscle tear and injury.

Stop immediately if a pose feels uncomfortable or painful. Most importantly: listen to your body, and perform the asanas with the right technique. Talk to a doctor before doing these poses if you have sciatica and blood pressure.

Poll : 0 votes