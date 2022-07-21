How Does Sydney Sweeney Stay Fit? Know All about Her Diet and Workout Routine

Sydney Sweeney is an actress who became famous as Cassie and shot into limelight through the Netflix series Euphoria. She has carved her place in the hearts of millions of people with her amazing performances in movies and TV shows. Besides that, she is also known for her amazingly well-maintained physique.

If you have been wondering what it takes to keep up with Sydney Sweeney’s fitness lifestyle, then here's all the scoop about her workout and diet routine.

Sydney Sweeney's Workout Routine

Sydney Sweeney is an MMA fighter and has been training for over a decade now. She is not a professional fighter though.

One of her recent videos on Instagram, where she did an armlock with her trainer, caught the attention of her fans. In addition to working with her trainer, Sydney Sweeney does crunches and other exercises.

Aside from going head-to-head in an MMA match, Sydney enjoys water and snow skiing.

Besides these, she enjoys walking with her dog when she is not doing MMA workouts. She mentions that she tries to get 2 miles of walking in the morning and the same in the evening. She is always physically active and makes sure to move around a lot throughout the day.

Sydney says she would do DOGPOUND workouts at home if she had an hour to spare.

"I'll get creative and adapt the moves to what I have available. It's fun and challenging to find ways of working out with just yourself, a lot of things can be done without any equipment."

Sydney Sweeney's Diet

She likes to start the day with berries—particularly a croissant toast topped with cinnamon sugar and honey butter. Sydney also drinks plenty of water throughout the day and doesn't drink coffee.

Sydney loves pizza, but she knows that she can't eat it every day. Instead, she often has an assorted cheese and meat board for lunch. Sydney's favorite food is cheese, whether it's mozzarella on a margarita pie or aged cheddar served with crackers.

Sydney Sweeney has been sticking to water as her only fluid for the past 12 years. The Handmaid’s Tale actress made this decision at a young age when she decided not to drink coffee or tea. On her off-days from work, she likes eating a typical dinner of fish or chicken and veggies, cooked with either truffle oil or olive oil.

Popcorn is one of her favorite snacks and Sydney says that if she gets tired of it, she likes to have Swedish Fish or gummy bears.

Takeaway

Having a diverse workout routine is certainly the key to staying on track with your fitness goals. If you’re looking for inspiration from someone like Sydney, who is fit and strong, start with looking at what she does in her own workouts.

You don’t have to do exactly the same thing (though you certainly can if it works for you), but find something that motivates you and that you’ll look forward to doing! Ultimately, it should be a blended approach that keeps your mind and body happy!

