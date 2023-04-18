Synesthesia disorder : the disharmony of your senses

When you have Synesthesia Disorder, you hear music while looking at shapes. You may also see a hue the moment you hear a word or a name. When you perceive one of your senses through another, it's known as synesthesia. For instance, you might see blue when you hear the name "Edward."

The Greek terms "synth" (which means "together") and "ethesia" (which means "perception") are the origins of the word "synesthesia." When they hear music, synesthetes frequently "see" colors, and when they eat food, they "taste" textures like "round" or "pointy."

Researchers are still debating how widespread synesthesia disorder is. According to research published in 2006, it affects 2 to 4% of people.

When sense organs get activated in random directions. (Image via Freepik/ Twenty)

Synesthesia Disorder: What is It?

Our organs are very sensitive to information and Synesthesia disorder can affect it. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Synesthesia is one of the most fascinating and enigmatic neurological occurrences. The sensory experience of having your senses cross over is essentially what synesthesia is. When someone hears a word like "jump," they might immediately picture the color green in their mind's eye, even though that has nothing to do with the word itself.

It does appear that synesthesia has a hereditary basis and can be passed from parent to kid. Neither is synesthesia regarded as an illness nor is it linked to a higher prevalence of mental illnesses.

In the past, books and articles have hinted that synesthesia is linked to mental illness, however, studies have found no connection between synesthesia and psychosis, addiction, schizophrenia, or any other mental illness. Synesthesia also lacks a clinical diagnosis.

Causes of Synesthesia Disorder

Have we been able to uncover the causes of this disorder? (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Those who experience Synesthesia disorder typically do so from birth or very early in life. It might develop in the future. According to research, it can be inherited genetically.

Certain substances can give you a brief episode of synesthesia. Your sensory experience might be enhanced and connected when using psychedelic drugs. The ability to cause this effect has been investigated in relation to several drugs.

Each of your five senses influences a distinct part of your brain. The primary visual cortex, located at the back of the brain, will light up when you look at something bright, like a neon yellow wall. When you stare at a wall that is colored, someone with synesthesia might also feel as though they can taste it.

Types of Synesthesia Disorder

What are the various types of Synesthesia Disorder? (Image via Dribble/ Lauri Johnston)

There can be up to 80 different varieties of synesthesia because it can involve any combination of the senses. Though not all varieties of synesthesia have been examined or documented, the root cause is still unknown. Some synesthetes link shapes to flavors, hear sounds in response to smells, and perceive texture in response to sight.

Although synesthesia can occur with almost any combination of senses, the following are some of its most well-known manifestations:

1) Grapheme-color synesthesia

The area of human neurology is one of the most pervasive and extensively researched. In it, the synesthete naturally relates to the colors of printed letters and numbers. Regarding which color is experienced concerning a certain numeral or letter, grapheme-colour synesthetes share a few minor characteristics.

2) Chromesthesia

This sort of synesthesia, commonly referred to as sound-to-colour synesthesia, is best described as hearing or seeing sounds in color. Chromesthesia is a condition in which a person hears or perceives common sounds as specific colors. Everyone can hear the sound, including the synesthete.

3) Spatial Sequence Synesthesia

One of the most fascinating varieties of synesthesia is known as vision-spatial synesthesia. It portrays sequences as occupying locations in the space, including numbers, letters, months, and dates.

4) Misophonia

The treatment is not simple, but it is possible. (Image via Dribble/ Misericorde Studio®)

Misophonia is not just one of the rarest synesthesias, but it's also one of the most alarming. The synesthete suffers from aggressive and hostile emotional responses to sound in the disease. It has been described as a phobia of sound, with human-related noises like breathing, chewing, and lip-licking being the most frequent triggers.

Anecdotally, many people appear to take pleasure in seeing the world differently from the majority of people. Nonetheless, some people believe that their illness makes them different from others.

Due to their stark differences, they found it difficult to describe their sensory experiences. This sense of loneliness might be lessened by finding online groups of fellow synesthetes.

You might be able to better understand the benefits synesthesia disorder can contribute to your life. Tests for synesthesia disorder come in a wide variety of forms, including both visual and auditory ones. While it may not be easy for you to be diagnosed with this condition, reaching out can help you get the right treatment.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

