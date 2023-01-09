Have you come across the term Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)? Our five senses are essential for understanding the environment around us. However, not everyone has the same kind of experience with these senses.

Imagine you're studying for a significant test while seated at a desk in a quiet library, but something's taking your attention away. You stop paying attention to what you're doing, and start thinking just about that sound.

Although your senses strive to perceive the sound harmoniously, it can cause uncontrollable confusion in the brain. You eventually stop trying to learn more about it.

A lot of individuals have difficulty in experiencing their world through senses. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

Although this is a regular occurrence, for many people it interferes with their ability to go about their daily life because it happens quite frequently. The term sensory processing disorder refers to this experience.

Understanding Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)

We often learn about our world through our senses. (Image via Pexels/ Tatiana)

Children and people with autism tend to exhibit sensory processing disorder more frequently.

Although SPD can manifest itself in many ways, it typically combines over- and under-Responsiveness. It feels chaotic, as over-responders are overly sensitive to some sensory cues. Even in a snowstorm, a child who is overly sensitive to the sensation of clothing might choose not to wear a coat.

Under-responders aren't adequately attentive to their surroundings. To elicit a response, they seek more potent feelings. These kids can atypically move and fidget during classes. They can disregard their jobs or even their security. Negative behavior, anxiety, trouble to concentrate, and social difficulties can result from this internal discord.

The top central nervous system is affected by sensory processing disorder in how it receives, organizes, and processes messages from the body's receptors. Through the eyes, ears, muscles, joints, skin, and inner ears, we take in the sensory information that's employed to integrate, modify, evaluate, and interpret for immediate and appropriate daily functioning.

Can Adults Experience Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)?

Hypersensitivity to stimuli can cause anxiety. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

You may have SPD if you're hypersensitive to the point where it interferes with your functioning.

Adults frequently describe the sensation as being attacked, invaded, or assaulted by daily experiences. The sounds and textures most people don't hear or feel upset them. These situations can become both physically and emotionally intolerable and very distracting.

Adults vary in their sensitivity to certain senses. That may be the case to the point where their sensitivity affects their day-to-day activities. For example, consider sensory inputs like the sound of pens on paper, breathing, or movement of other people in space.

All these seemingly mundane things are too much for them and interfere with their ability to concentrate and pay attention intently, which are signs and symptoms of sensory overload. Others can be particularly sensitive to odors, so they avoid spending time in public settings.

They might be sensitive to clothing textures and would steer clear of them when shopping for clothing. They frequently remove labels and tags before donning new clothing. Adults with sensory processing disorder frequently function effectively in daily life. They do have options, though, as they're adults. They have a choice in setting up their workplace, the events they attend, and the jobs they take on.

However, sensory processing sensitivity (SPS), a biological feature characterized by greater awareness and sensitivity to the environment, should not be confused with sensory processing disorder. SPS is linked with awareness, depth of processing, and the need for time to process information and stimuli rather than dysregulation.

Common Observable Signs of Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)

It's generally recommended to see a professional if you experience hypersensitivity. (Image via Pexels/Klaus Nielsen)

Most sensory processing disorder warning indications begin subtly but can have a severe impact on the victim's life if ignored.

Typical signs and symptoms you might notice at work or at home change from patient to patient. Nevertheless, keep an eye out for alarming symptoms like annoyance at loud noises or sensitivity to certain fabrics. Also, seek medical assistance if lectures turn into nightmares, bright lights make you queasy, or strong scents make you uneasy.

Walking in crowded locations, causing you to sweat, and hugs or interactions with close family members becoming bothersome are huge red flags. Keep in mind that the symptoms serve as stepping stones for many difficulties in life. Patients might struggle with relationships at work, school, or home, for instance. Furthermore, they can quickly succumb to despair and mood swings for no obvious reason.

Takeaway

Untreated sensory processing disorder frequently makes people feel strange, which discourages them from getting the help they need. It's not surprising that some patients completely avoid social situations and prefer to avoid loud noises and bright lighting.

Remember, though, that SPD is manageable. A sensory integration therapist can offer adaptations and therapy to help people with SPD manage their daily life. Anyone with sensory processing disorder can resume harmonious functions with intervention, changes, and support.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

