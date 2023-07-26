Tackling Stress Belly and Achieving a Healthier Waistline

Stress always takes a toll on our mental as well as physical health, and stress belly is one such consequence of worrying too much. This persistent weight gain around the midsection, commonly known as "stress belly," has a negative impact on our physical appearance and presents health hazards as well.

The good news is that, stress bellies can be overcome and a healthier waistline can be attained by comprehending the underlying causes and employing successful solutions.

What is Stress Belly?

Long-term stress can result in the accumulation of fat around the midsection. (Image via Unsplash/ Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona)

According to research, stress can result in additional belly fat. This “stress belly” is associated with a number of major health problems, such as an increased risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and breathing difficulties.

While there are a variety of factors that might contribute to belly fat, including heredity reasons, a stress belly is brought on primarily by the actions of the hormone cortisol.

Cortisol triggers the fight-or-flight response together with other hormones. For instance, during a crisis, the stress response slows down unimportant biological processes so that you can concentrate on the danger. After the threat has passed, everything returns to normal.

However, during extended periods of stress, blood pressure, blood sugar, and the stress hormone cortisol are all raised. It is believed that elevated long-term cortisol levels are directly associated with abdominal obesity. Short-term stress can also lead to belly fat, but people who are under pressure and stress all the time are more prone to experience it.

Stressed out people find it difficult to focus on their daily tasks and to sleep. Long-term sleep deprivation slows down your body's metabolism and stops it from burning fat.

Additionally, stress can lead to inactivity and laziness. People who are stressed are frequently too worn out to engage in physical activity, which keeps them from reducing the weight they gained from overeating.

How To Get Rid of Stress Belly

The management of a cortisol imbalance that results in a stressed belly takes time, despite the fact that you might want to hunt for a quick fix for your stressed-out belly. Make an effort to transition to a sustainable lifestyle.

Here are some ways to get rid of stress belly:

1) Work out regularly

To begin with, exercise is fantastic for elevating your mood. Additionally, it can aid in the reduction of visceral fat, the fatty tissue beneath your abdominal wall.

Exercise successfully lowers your risk of acquiring more serious health concerns by helping you lose visceral fat. Choose a stress-relieving exercise that you enjoy and that feels sustainable, if you want to get the best results.

Staying active helps in reducing stress belly. (Image via Pexels/ Andres Ayrton)

2) Cut back on alcohol

Alcohol consumption may feel relaxing and relieving at the moment, but these feelings are typically fleeting.

Heavy drinking is usually counterproductive if your goal is to lose the stress belly. Alcoholic beverages are not only high in calories, but your body also uses up alcohol before it uses up fat.

3) Prioritize sleep

Spend 7-9 hours each night getting a good night's sleep. Getting enough sleep promotes a healthy metabolism and weight management while assisting in the regulation of hormones, including cortisol.

To enhance the quality of your sleep, make your environment sleep-friendly, create a regular sleep routine, and engage in relaxation exercises before bed.

4) Eat fiber foods

High fiber foods assist in healthy digestion. (Image via Unsplash/ Louis Hansel)

You may encounter digestive issues like indigestion or constipation while you're under stress. Make sure you get enough fiber each day because it can assist good digestion.

If you don't typically consume a lot of fiber, abruptly increasing your consumption could result in gas or bloating. Make sure to gradually incorporate it into your diet.

5) Indulge in self-care

Even if you might not be able to totally eradicate stress from your life, self-care can nevertheless help you cope with it. Therefore, it's crucial to set aside time each day for oneself.

Play your favorite song, grab a book you've been meaning to read or enjoy a cup of hot tea. Socializing is another terrific way to take care of yourself because it can help you forget about your stress.

Although stress belly doesn't always warrant medical attention, it can have long-term consequences. If you're having trouble losing weight and are dealing with symptoms of worry, depression, digestive problems, or fatigue, consult a healthcare practitioner.