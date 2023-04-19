Tai Chi: More Than Just a Martial Art - A Natural Defense Against Cognitive Decline

Have you ever heard of Tai Chi? It's not just a martial art but also an exercise that can help prevent cognitive decline . This is especially important for people with type 2 diabetes, who are at higher risk of developing cognitive impairment.

According to a study from the Fujian University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, those with type 2 diabetes and mild cognitive impairment who practice Tai Chi can dramatically slow cognitive decline. The study compared Tai Chi sessions with brisk walking and found that Tai Chi was more effective at preventing cognitive impairment.

What is Tai Chi?

Tai chi is a super relaxing and gentle activity that involves moving smoothly from one pose to another. Even though it's technically a martial art, many people in China do it to stay active without getting into any fights.

It's especially popular with older folks! You have to remember different positions and movements and keep practicing them to get better, making it a great way to keep your mind sharp and fight against cognitive decline.

Tai Chi vs. Walking

Tai chi involves memorization and refinement of positions and movements (Image via Freepik)

328 people over 60 who had been clinically diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and mild cognitive impairment participated in the study. Three groups with different activities were randomly chosen for the participants: Tai chi, walking, and the control group.

For 24 weeks, the Tai Chi and Walking Group engaged in three 60-minute, under-supervision sessions for each activity. At 24 weeks, the study found that the scores for the two exercise groups were nearly identical. However, the cognitive performance of the Tai Chi group considerably outperformed that of the fitness walking group after 36 weeks.

After 36 weeks, Tai Chi participants' scores on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) scale, which rates global cognition on a 30-point scale, were 1.90 points higher than those of the control group and 0.84 points higher than those of the fitness walking group.

How Does Tai Chi Work Against Cognitive Decline

Tai chi is a gentle exercise that involves memorization and constant refinement of positions and movements, making it an effective way to combat cognitive decline.

The study found that Tai Chi sessions significantly slowed the progression of cognitive impairment in people with mild cognitive impairment associated with type 2 diabetes, particularly when compared to brisk walking. Tai chi requires focused attention and concentration, which can improve cognitive function and promote neuroplasticity in the brain.

Tai chi involves memorization and refinement of positions and movements. (Image via freepik)

The gentle nature of Tai chi also reduces stress and improves overall well-being, which can positively impact cognitive health.

Tai chi is not exercise per se but a movement that exercises the entire body. It is a perfect exercise for middle-aged and older people, as it promotes healthy cognitive function while keeping the body active. So, if you're looking for a way to keep your body and mind healthy and active, why not try Tai chi?

