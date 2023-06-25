Tech titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg gear up for cage fight: A look at Musk’s fitness

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg UFC fight is a hot topic right now. Two of the most well-known technology billionaires in the world have agreed to square off in a cage match.

Musk declared that he was "up for a cage fight" with Zuckerberg in a statement on Twitter. Following that, Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, shared a screenshot of Musk's tweet with the phrase "send me location."

In response to Zuckerberg's remark, Musk responded, "Vegas Octagon."

Elon Musk health over the years

Zuckerberg's love for jiujitsu has been well-documented, but Musk is also not a slouch in the world of combat sports.

Musk said that he had "briefly" studied Brazilian jiu-jitsu as well as Kyokushin karate, taekwondo and judo during his formative years. A photo of him engaging in combat with a sumo wrestler was once released online.

Here’s a look at Musk’s health over the years:

2014

The CEO of Tesla talked about his eating and drinking habits with the German auto magazine Auto Bild in November 2014. He claims to consume a few coffees, along with one or two Diet Cokes per day (it used to be closer to eight).

While he's attempting to reduce his intake of sweets, he says that business meals are where his calorie intake is a problem, as he "probably eats way too much."

2018

Elon Musk claims to work 120 hours a week as of 2018. He admits his health isn't terrific.

His coworkers are beginning to worry about him, as he's working a lot — 120 hours a week, to be exact, which equates to 17-hour days. He even admits to sleeping on the Tesla plant floor, as he has fewer than seven hours each day to sleep or do anything else.

2020

Elon Musk claimed on a podcast episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" that it gets tougher for him to slim down as he ages, as he enjoys fine dining and detests having to work out to counteract it. He said that he would rather live a shorter life and consume delicious food.

Musk continued by saying that while he does not enjoy running, he watches television while using a treadmill.

2022

In July 2022, photos of Musk tanning on a yacht in Mykonos, Greece went viral. “Maybe I should take off my shirt more often”, he tweets.

Errol Musk, his father, does not, however, find it amusing. In an interview with Australian radio station KIIS FM, he advised his son to take diet pills.

Elon Musk seems to take the criticism to heart, as since October that year, he unveiled his new physique, which one fan described as "ripped." He claims to have used the appetite-suppressing medication Wegovy in combination with fasting, which made him "feel healthier," to obtain his new appearance.

2023

Recently, he has said that throwing his children in the air is the only exercise he has been indulging in.

It's still unclear whether Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg UFC fight will take place or not, especially given the frequency with which Musk talks about taking action but rarely does so. Even if their agreement to a cage match is just a joke, the banter got people's attention.

