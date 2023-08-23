10 American habits that reduce life expectancy by up to 10 years     

Did you know that several lifestyle habits can reduce life expectancy by up to ten years?

Well, yes, there are numerous things you may want to avoid to keep living healthier and longer, especially if you're an American. That's because, as per the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, Americans may have a much shorter life span than their counterparts in other high-income countries.

While smoking, alcohol and a sedentary lifestyle are the top three unhealthy things that significantly shorten life span, you might not realize that several other bad habits can make you severely ill and eventually take years off your life.

Below is a list of American habits you may want to avoid to increase your life expectancy and live a happier and healthier life.

Habits that reduce your life span

Here’s a look at ten American habits that may reduce life span by up to ten years:

#1 Sitting for a prolonged period

Sitting too much (Photo via Pexels/nappy)

Sitting too much is one of the worst habits that can reduce life expectancy. Studies have shown how sitting for a prolonged period can affect both physical and mental health and take a toll on life span.

Studies also suggest that prolonged sitting can contribute to several chronic diseases and may also be a risk factor for early death.

#2 Too little or too much sleep

Sleeping too much or too little (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Well, we all love to sleep, and there’s absolutely no other relaxing thing than a quick afternoon nap, but did you know that sleeping too much or too little can impact your life expectancy?

Research has shown that people who take less than five hours or more than nine hours of sleep at night are more likely to experience a reduction in their lifespan.

#3 Consuming processed foods

Consuming processed foods (Photo via Pexels/ROMAN ODINTSOV)

Consuming a healthy diet is another way to increase life expectancy. However, nowadays, hectic workloads and busy schedules have forced people to shift to consuming more processed and packaged foods.

Studies suggest that regular consumption of processed foods is linked to more cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, cancer and high blood pressure, which are all risk factors for a shorter lifespan.

#4 Consumption of opioids

Consumption of opioids (Photo via Pexels/Kevin Bidwell)

According to federal data, in 2021, deaths from opioids hit a record number in the United States.

Studies suggest that people who use drugs like fentanyl and hydrocodone for more than two weeks are at a greater risk for addiction, which eventually increases with time and leads to a reduction in life expectancy.

#5 Binge drinking

Binge drinking (Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Binge drinking is also one of the worst habits that can affect health in numerous ways.

For starters, it can increase risk of cancers, increase weight, take a toll on mental health and deteriorate lifespan, too.

#6 Poor oral hygiene

Poor oral hygiene (Photo via Pexels/Ron Lach)

Following poor oral hygiene is also linked to several diseases and increase in mortality rate.

Studies have shown that not brushing or flossing teeth at least twice a day can lead to many gum problems. They have been associated with many fatal diseases, including diabetes, kidney failure, heart problems and so on.

In fact, a study found that people who never floss their teeth are 30% more likely to die early compared to people who floss every day.

#7 Lack of social interactions

Lack of social interactions (Photo via Pexels/MART PRODUCTION)

Lack of social interactions is among the worst habits that decrease life expectancy. While it might come as a surprise, but a study has found that a lack of interaction can contribute to loneliness and eventually cause a reduction in lifespan.

Studies suggest that loneliness can disrupt the functioning of the immune system and make you more prone to infections and life-threatening diseases.

#8 Getting angry

Getting angry (Photo via Pexels/SHVETS production)

Getting angry is human nature, but holding a grudge and overthinking can have negative effects on the heart and may also disrupt the immune system.

Studies suggest that high levels of stress hormones are linked with greater mortality. That means anger not only takes a toll on mental health but can impact overall life and deteriorate life expectancy, too.

#9 Excessive stress

Excessive stress (Photo via Pexels/energepic.com)

Just like anger, excessive stress is also among some worst habits that may take a toll on the mind and body and reduce your life.

By following certain things to reduce stress, you can enhance your well-being, improve your health and also improve the quality of your life in the long term.

To reduce stress, you can meditate, practice yoga, perform breathing exercises, write a journal or do anything that you love and that keeps your mind off stress.

#10 Long travels

Long commutes (Photo via Pexels/Life Of Pix)

Long commutes to work aren’t just stressful and exhausting, but they could be reducing your life span. Yes, you heard that right.

A study, particularly done on women, shows that females who travel long distances have a higher mortality rate than ones who take short commutes to work or other places.

Now that you know about these habits, try and avoid them to live a happier, healthier and longer life. Even if you make a small change, it will still be beneficial and add a few more happy and glorious years to your life.