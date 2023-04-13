Does bad sleep cut your life shorter? Ways to get a longer life

Bad sleep can be associated with various health issues and even cut off years of your life. Sleep is essential for proper maintenance of the body. During sleep, the body carries out repairs and other metabolic functions. Improper sleep can cause stress and premature aging.

Studies have associated too much or too little sleep with health risks. In this article, we analyze how bad sleep can affect your health along with how physical exercise can prolong your life and prevent premature aging.

Is too much sleep bad for you?

Although sleep itself is not known to pose severe health risks, too much sleep can make you feel fatigued due to a lack of adequate physical activity.

Too little sleep or bad sleep, meanwhile, can be bad for you, too. Sleep is essential for metabolic processes and DNA repairs. There are several mental health benefits of getting more sleep.

A 2022 study found that at least 25 minutes of physical activity a day can reduce risk of early death associated with too much sleep or inadequate sleep. A 2021 study found that lower levels of physical activity may cause insomnia, early death, heart disease and cancer.

Adequate sleep also supports improved health in children and teens. In fact, it’s just as important as having a nutritious diet and exercising. Most adults require between 7-9 hours of sleep per night. Several studies have found that 35% of adults in the United States get poor sleep due to stress or work schedule.

Bad sleep: Tips to get a better night sleep

Adjust your thermostat temperature to an ambient temperature before going to bed. Overheating your room can also affect your sleep, no matter how cold it is outside. If you're waking up tired, a good night's sleep can help you feel better. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine carried out a study on sleep misperception, especially when sleep times are irregular.

Well-ventilated, soft clothing can help you fall asleep. If it's too cold, wear soft woolen clothes. Comfortable, soft clothing helps maintain a stable core temperature. Warm water can also help maintain core body temperature and reduce blood pressure. Take a warm shower before bed. A warm shower can also clear up a stuffy nose.

Connection between exercise and sleep

There are several benefits of sleep you can't miss. It can improve memory and cognition. Bad sleep can reduce overall metabolic rate and make you feel fatigued. Inadequate sleep can cut off years of your life and cause other illnesses.

Regular physical exercise can improve sleep by balancing your hormones. Light to moderate exercise can improve blood circulation and help maintain body temperature. Exercise and a proper diet can reverse aging and add years to your life. According to studies, physical activity can prevent bad sleep and improve overall health.

