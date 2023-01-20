Waking Up Tired? Simple Tips for a Restful Sleep This Winter

Waking up tired during the winter months? This can be really annoying and uncomfortable, especially if you are sleep deprived. Winter months can be really hard for some people, especially for those who suffer from insomnia and cold sensitivity.

Lower temperatures can cause sleeplessness and several other issues. Lack of proper residential heating can also affect your sleep quality. If you are waking up tired, we bring you the best tips for better sleep this winter.

How to Get Better Sleep?

If you are waking up tired, you can try out several home remedies to improve your sleep quality.

Thermostat Temperature

Try reducing your thermostat temperature to an ambient temperature before hitting the bed. Do not keep the thermostat at a very high or low temperature. It may be cold outside, but overheating your room isn't going to help you sleep. High temperatures can cause excessive sweating and discomfort. This can further deteriorate your sleep quality.

Comfortable Clothing

If you are waking up tired, try wearing comfortable clothes, preferably made out of soft cotton. Tight clothing can reduce blood circulation in constricted body parts. Well-ventilated clothing can help you fall asleep. If it is too cold, opt for soft woolen clothes. This helps your body maintain a stable core temperature, required for sound sleep.

Hot showers can improve sleep quality (Image via Unsplash/Roberto Nickson)

How to Get a Good Night Sleep?

If you are waking up tired, try out these short-term techniques to improve your sleep at night.

Take a Hot Shower

Take a warm shower before sleeping. Warm water can help regulate core body temperature and reduce blood pressure. This can significantly improve your sleep quality.

Detox Baths

Another way to improve your sleep quality is to take a bath with magnesium-based bath salts. Magnesium soothes the nerves and can reduce stress. Bath salts usually contain magnesium sulfate. Add some to your tub for a detox bath.

How to Improve Sleeping?

If you are waking up tired, you can also try various sleep supplements available online and in health stores.

Herbal & Natural Supplements

Over-the-counter melatonin supplements, ashwagandha, and other herbs are often sold as sleep-inducing supplements. These supplements usually contain natural extracts and help improve sleep in the long run. Herbal drinks, detox juices, and other natural remedies can also improve your sleep quality.

Digital Detox

Another way to improve your sleep quality is to keep all devices away before going to bed. Blue light can also cause disturbances to your sleep. This winter, buy curtains and blinds to keep away excess light. You can use a low-power night lamp to improve your sleep quality.

Herbal sleep supplements can improve your sleep quality (Image via Unsplash/Ksenia Yakovleva)

Waking Up Tired? Consult a Doctor If Required

Sleep disturbances can also be caused by underlying medical conditions. Winter months can be painful for people suffering from sleep issues. These issues can be aggravated by infections and inflammation. Consult a doctor if you are waking up tired every morning.

