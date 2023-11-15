10 common stressors that put teen mental health at risk

Common stressors can impact teen mental and emotional health. Unfortunately, sometimes these stressors are not taken seriously, and teens experience difficulty reaching out for help. Chronic exposure to these stressors can negatively affect a teen's life.

The teen years often lay the foundation of our relationships, well-being and other aspects of adult life. It's important for parents, educators and society as a whole to recognize and address these common stressors.

When we come together to provide support, promote healthy coping mechanisms and create a supportive environment, we can significantly help our teens.

Common stressors that impact teen mental health

While all teens experience difficulties, some of them may be more vulnerable to the effects of stressors. No teen is the same and the recognition of stressors is just the starting point. Here are 10 common stressors:

#1 Academic strain

Academic stress is one of the most common stressors in teens. (Image via Pexels/Monstera Production)

Teens are often under immense pressure to perform well academically. They face the stress of achieving high grades and getting into prestigious universities.

At the same time, they must meet the expectations of their parents, teachers and peers. If they fall short, they're asked to do better. They are often asked to meet unrealistic standards of perfectionism.

#2 The age of social media

Teens want to feel liked and accepted. (Image via Pexels/Mikotoraw Photographer)

The prevalence of social media platforms has introduced a new set of stressors for teenagers.

They may feel the pressure to maintain a perfect online image, compare themselves to others and face cyberbullying or online harassment. Teen lives are now online, and they must put their best foot forward.

#3 Peer pressure

Teens may be pressured into doing things they don't value. (Image via Pexels/Keira Burton)

Fitting in takes priority over everything else. Teens often face pressure from their peers to fit in, which can lead to stress.

They may feel compelled to engage in risky behaviors, experiment with substances or conform to social norms, even if they conflict with their personal values.

#4 Family issues

Family issues are common stressors. (Image via Freepik/peoplecreations)

While family issues can occur at any life stage, they can be especially overwhelming for a teen.

Difficulties within the family, like parental expectations, marital problems, financial issues or divorce can greatly impact teenagers' mental health. They may feel overwhelmed trying to navigate these complex family dynamics.

#5 Body image concerns

Boys and girls are equally concerned about their physical appearances. (Image via Pexels/Shvets Production)

Body image comparisons begin right from childhood. Young girls and boys show preference for thinner bodies and perfect body types. They have difficulties accepting who they are and where they come from. This pressure can become particularly evident in adolescence.

#6 Identity confusion

Common stressors include not knowing who you are. (Image via Pexels/Monstera Porduction)

One of the most common stressors is identity confusion, which affects teen mental health.

A teen has just transitioned out of childhood and may be expected to meet the demands of adult life. Naturally, it places immense pressure on them to discover who they are.

#7 Time management and overload

Teens are expected to manage everything and anything. (Image via Pexels/Monstera Production)

Teenagers often juggle multiple commitments, including schoolwork, extracurricular activities, part-time jobs and socializing.

Balancing these responsibilities can lead to stress and a lack of free time or self-care.

#8 Uncertainty about the future

Many adults fear uncertainty. (Image via Freepik/Andreas)

The rapidly changing world and increasing competition can make teenagers anxious.

Common stressors include worries about their future career prospects, financial stability and overall success in life. Adults generally want everything to be controlled, including their children.

#9 Mental health concerns

Mental health issues such as anxiety, depression and eating disorders are prevalent among teenagers. Teens who have a family history of mental conditions are more likely to develop other psychological disorders.

#10 Life transitions

Life transitions are common stressors that can be challenging. (Image via Unsplash/Marcos Paulo)

We often undervalue the impact of life transitions as common stressors in a teen's life. Whether it's related to changing schools, losing a pet or witnessing family separation, all these transitions can significantly impact a teen's life.

Teenagers face a variety of stressors and triggers. For some, it's trying to balance a part-time job with mountains of homework. Others may have to help out at home or deal with bullying or peer pressure. Whatever the cause, starting down the road to adulthood has its own special challenges.

You can help your teen by learning to recognize the common stressors and teaching your child healthy ways to deal with it.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

