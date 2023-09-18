10 licorice root benefits that might surprise you

Licorice root benefits have been gaining popularity recently. This herbal supplement is made from the roots of licorice tree Glycyrrhiza glabra. The licorice tree is native to Western Asia and Southern Europe. The herb has been used since ancient times to treat various ailments.

Some of these benefits have been studied and are backed by scientific research. Furthermore, licorice might also have side effects and hence need to be consumed or used carefully.

In this article, we bring you ten licorice root benefits:

Licorice root benefits

Here are the most promising licorice root health benefits that you can't miss:

1) Improved digestion

Licorice root extract is known to help with digestion and relieve the symptoms of acid reflux and heartburn.

In a study, it was found that licorice capsules significantly improved the symptoms. Licorice root health benefits might also include reduced gastroesophageal reflux disease symptoms.

2) As an ulcer remedy

In a laboratory study, it was found that licorice extracts protected against peptic ulcers better than medications such as omeprazole.

However, further clinical studies are required to confirm its efficacy. Licorice root benefits are contributed by glycyrrhizin which can help treat stomach ulcers.

3) Skin conditions

Licorice roots contain beneficial compounds that have anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antiviral properties. Due to these properties, licorice root extracts are used to treat acne and eczema.

4) Potential anti-cancer properties

Licorice root benefits might include anti-cancer properties due to the presence of beneficial plant compounds. In laboratory studies, licorice root extract was shown to prevent tumor cell growth in skin, breast, colorectal and prostate cancers.

5) May improve respiratory conditions

Glycyrrhizin in licorice root may help relieve the symptoms of asthma. However, it cannot be considered as a cure.

Use of licorice root extract should be done along with regular medications. Licorice root teat might give some relief from sore throat, too.

6) Improved dental health

Due to the anti-microbial properties of licorice root, it can also be used to improve dental health. Licorice root can reduce the number of Streptococcus mutans bacteria, which are responsible for cavities and tooth decay.

7) Might help with diabetes

In a laboratory study, it was also found that licorice root extract significantly improved blood glucose level. This benefit has not been confirmed by clinical studies, though.

8) Potential weight loss benefits

Licorice root benefits on weight have mixed data. Some studies have indicated positive results on weight loss and improved body mass index, while others showed no significant effects. More studies are needed.

9) Menopausal benefits

Licorice root benefits can also include the treatment of hot flashes during menopause. It's characterized by a sudden sensation of heat, along with sweating and elevated heartbeat.

10) Might help treat certain infections

Glycyrrhizin present in licorice roots might be able to prevent certain infections like hepatitis C. One study found promising results in this regard and further clinical trials are required to confirm this benefit.

Licorice side effects

Licorice root benefits might be very promising, but this herb also comes with certain side effects. Large doses of licorice root extracts might lead to:

low potassium levels

high blood pressure

muscle weakness

abnormal heart rhythms

Glycyrrhizin in large amounts can also lead to an elevated level of the stress hormone cortisol.

Licorice poisoning is rare but can cause kidney failure, congestive heart failure and pulmonary edema in rare cases. It's recommended to take safe amounts of the extract as suggested by a nutritionist to get all the licorice root benefits.

