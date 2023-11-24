10 simple DIY mud masks for natural skin

Natural DIY mud masks can be the perfect solution for your skincare routine. Mud masks can have a variety of uses, including drawing out impurities, removing blackheads, reducing inflammation and improving skin complexion.

Best of all, these mud masks are easy to make at home and cost-effective. Here are 10 natural DIY mud masks that can help you achieve healthy and glowing skin.

Easy and simple DIY mud masks for all skin types

1) Fuller’s earth

Helps with all type of skin (Image via Unsplash/Joanna Kosinska)

What it's good for: Fuller’s earth is effective for absorbing excess oils and impurities, making it a great choice for acne-prone or oily skin.

How to use: Mix a tablespoon of Fuller’s earth with water or rose water to create a paste. Apply the mixture to your face, and allow it to dry for 15-20 minutes before washing off with warm water.

Skin type: Fuller’s earth is suited for oily, acne-prone and combination skin types.

2) Bentonite clay (Multani mitti)

Deep cleanse (Image via Vecteezy/ Andres Ramos)

What it is good for: Bentonite clay is known for its ability to remove impurities and toxins from the skin, making it an excellent choice for deep cleansing.

How to use: Mix a tablespoon of bentonite clay with water or apple cider vinegar to create a smooth paste. Apply to your face for 15-20 minutes before washing off with warm water.

Skin type: Bentonite clay suits oily, acne-prone, and combination skin types.

3) Dead Sea clay

Reduces wrinkles (Image via VecteezyAndres Ramos)

What it is good for: Dead Sea clay is rich in minerals and has been known to promote healthy, glowing skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

How to use: Mix a tablespoon of Dead Sea clay with water to create a paste. Apply it to your face for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

Skin type: Dead Sea clay is great for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

4) Aztec healing clay

Helps oily skin (Image via Vecteezy/Andres Ramos)

What it is good for: Aztec healing clay is a great mask for tackling acne and blackheads. It's also useful for reducing skin inflammation.

How to use: Mix a tablespoon of Aztec healing clay with apple cider vinegar or water. Apply the mixture to your face for 15 minutes and rinse off with warm water.

Skin type: Aztec healing clay is most effective for oily and acne-prone skin.

5) French green clay

Provides smooth texture (Image via Vecteezy/Andres Ramos)

What it is good for: French green clay is a powerful facial cleanser that helps remove impurities while leaving skin feeling soft and smooth.

How to use: Mix a tablespoon of French green clay with water to create a paste. Apply it to your face for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

Skin type: French green clay is suitable for all skin types.

6) Rose Clay (French pink clay)

Pink clay mask (Image via Vecteezy)

What it is good for: Rose clay helps to gently exfoliate and remove dead skin cells while also reducing redness and calming irritated skin.

How to use: Mix a tablespoon of rose clay with water or rose water. Apply it to your face for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

Skin type: Rose clay is ideal for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

7) Rhassoul Clay (Moroccan lava clay)

Mud Masks reduces dryness (Image via Pexels/ Polina Kovaleva)

What it is good for: Rhassoul clay helps to reduce redness, dryness and flakiness. It's also a natural detoxifier and cleanser.

How to use: Mix a tablespoon of Rhassoul clay with water or rose water. Apply it to your face for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

Skin type: Rhassoul Clay is best for oily, acne-prone and combination skin.

8) Cambrian Blue Clay

Impoves skin elasticity (Image via Pexels/Monstera)

What it is good for: Cambrian blue clay helps improve skin elasticity, and reduces inflammation and puffiness while providing a boost of essential minerals to the skin.

How to use: Mix Cambrian blue clay with water or rose water to create a paste. Apply it to your face for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

Skin type: Cambrian Blue Clay is suitable for all skin types.

9) Irish Moor Mud

Makes your skin soft and smooth (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

What it is good for: Irish Moor Mud is great for improving the skin's texture, reducing appearance of fine lines, and nourishing the skin with essential vitamins and minerals.

How to use: Apply a thin layer of Irish Moor Mud to your face, leave it for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

Skin type: Irish Moor Mud is ideal for all skin types.

10) Kaolin clay

Mud Masks removes impurities (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

What it is good for: Kaolin clay helps to soothe and calm the skin, nourishes the face while removing impurities.

How to use: Mix a tablespoon of Kaolin clay with water to create a paste. Apply it to your face for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

Skin type: Kaolin clay is suited for all skin types, especially dry and sensitive skin.

DIY mud masks are not only an affordable and easily accessible alternative to store-bought masks, but they can also effectively treat a range of skin issues.

The aforementioned ten natural DIY mud masks can help you achieve healthy and glowing skin while also providing nourishment with essential vitamins and minerals.

Remember to choose the mud masks that suits your skin type and skin goal best, and you will reap the benefits of using these masks regularly.