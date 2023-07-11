10-year-old diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome – The most painful condition known to mankind    

A 10-year-old Australian girl named Bella Macey was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) while on her family trip to Fiji.

Known as the ‘most painful condition’ to mankind, CRPS is an incurable and rare syndrome that leads to chronic and extreme pain.

According to Macey’s family, it all started with a blister on her foot. Later, the blister became infected and caused her foot to become severely inflamed.

What is CRPS?

CRPS is a neurological condition. It leads to extreme pain and other symptoms like swelling and change in skin color. CRPS typically affects the legs and arms and usually develops after surgery or injury.

In some cases, it can also occur after a heart attack or stroke.

The 10-year-old developed a blister on her leg. (Photo via New York Post)

The syndrome is uncommon, rare and its cause isn’t clearly known. Medical experts believe that treatments can manage painful symptoms associated with CRPS, but they can’t completely cure the illness. Also, treatments are most effective when started as early as possible.

In an interview with A Current Affair, the 10-year-old said:

It’s all sharp, it’s burning, it’s tingly. It’s all sorts of different pain I never knew was possible. I can’t have a shower, I can’t have a bath."

According to Macey’s family, Bella can no longer take part in activities that she loved and enjoyed.

Bella Macey’s mother, Emma Macey said:

I just want to give her a big cuddle but I can’t because if I cuddle her, then it moves her and that hurts her.

What are the stages of CRPS?

There are three stages of CRPS:

Stage 1 (Acute)

This stage lasts as long as 1 to 3 months and causes symptoms such as severe pain and sensitivity to touch in the affected limb. It also causes rapid nail or hair growth.

Stage 2 (Subacute)

Stage 2 of CRPS usually lasts for 3 to 6 months. Over time, symptoms increase and cause the nail to become brittle and hard. During this stage, bones start to swell and become weakened.

Stage 3 (Chronic)

Stage 3 is the chronic phase that usually starts after a person has developed the onset of the condition. The chronic stage can last for up to many years and in some cases, also become permanent.

During this stage, the pain intensity remains constant but causes loss of function of the affected part.

What are the common symptoms of CRPS?

The most common symptom of CRPS is extreme stinging or burning pain inside the affected limb. A person with CRPS may also experience other signs and symptoms including:

swelling in the affected limb

changes in skin color that ranges from red and blue to white

sensitivity to cold

changes in the temperature of the skin

changes in nail and hair growth

changes in the texture of the skin

muscle spasms and stiffness

tremors

decreased mobility

joint damage

weakness

Bella Macey on a wheelchair. (Photo via New York Post)

It is important to note that symptoms of CRPS may vary from one person to another and can also change over time.

Symptoms usually start within five to six weeks after surgery or injury and can greatly impact your daily functions and activities like walking or sleeping. It can take a toll on your mental health, too.

Complex regional pain syndrome treatments

According to medical experts, early treatments might help ease uncomfortable symptoms and restore function in the limb, however, this depends on the severity of the case.

Treatment options may include:

Medications

Several medications can help provide relief with CRPS symptoms. Your doctor might prescribe

painrelievers such as ibuprofen and aspirin

bone-loss medications

corticosteroids

antidepressants

nerve-blocking medications

Therapies

Several therapies can also provide relief from swelling and other symptoms. These may include:

heat therapy

mirror therpy

topical analgesics

physical therapy

spinal cord stimulation

biofeedback

acupuncture

Certain medications can manage symptoms of CRPS. (Photo vi Pexels/Pixabay)

It is important to note that some triggers such as exposure to emotional stress or extreme cold can cause CRPS to recur. Therefore, it is important not to stop taking medications in between treatments and be in touch with the doctor throughout the recovery progress.

As per Emma Macey, treatments are available in the US but she isn’t really sure if the family can afford it. But she is certain that she’ll do everything to make sure Bella gets better.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been organized by Emma to help pay for her daughter's treatment.

