Terrence "Mr Ruff" Performs Intense Leg Workout After Injury

Terrence Ruffin, the two-time Arnold Classic Physique champion, gave his best to finish as a runner-up at the 2020 and 2021 Olympia. Mr. Ruff is a professional American bodybuilder who competes in the IFBB Pro League Classic Physique division.

With Olympia 2022 around the corner, the 28-year-old is doing everything in his power to dethrone Chris Bumstead, who has won the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title three times—in 2019, 2020, and 2021. As part of his Olympia training, the bodybuilder recently completed a strenuous leg workout session, which he shared with fans on YouTube.

Terence "Ruff Diesel" Ruffin's 2022 Olympia Legs Workout

1) Dumbbell Split Squat

The split squat is a movement that works many muscles in the lower body, including the quads, hamstrings, hip flexors, and glutes. Ruffin performed a few sets of this exercise. The exercise serves as the finisher of Ruffin’s leg day. Split squats can improve lower body strength and flexibility when performed in proper form. Another benefit of the split squat is that it is a single-leg exercise that can be used to correct imbalances from left to right.

2) Back Squat

Ruffin works on the lower body in a systematic manner, which allows him to achieve good results. The safe squat bar demands the user to have a more upright stance, a strong core, and back stabilization throughout the particular movement. It is also a hybrid of front and back squats. Thus, the posterior chain is braced in a different way, which helps improve balance. Ruffin is recovering quickly from a leg injury as he approaches training well.

3) Leg Extension

Leg extensions place strain on the knees. With the help of isolation exercises, he targets the quadriceps. Therefore, many professionals suggest doing this exercise in a moderate way. Ruffin performed a few sets of this exercise and it led to a good output in his recovery.

As part of his superset, he performs Leg Extension and Lying Leg Curl. This exercise is even preferred by many professional athletes. Supersets are an effective way to perform more sets while working out and push an individual's limit to achieve the target. They also increase the condition intensity of the exercise as the resting period between the exercises is very limited. Ruffin completed all sets of these two exercises quickly with short intervals before moving on to the next exercise.

4) Leg Press

Ruffin performs a leg press as part of his leg workout routine. The leg press consists of a triple extension movement that works the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and even calves as it does not put any kind of stress on the back. It is supported against the pads and remains stable during the exercise. Ruffin performed a few sets of this exercise.

5) Seated Leg Curl

Ruffin used to warm up his lower body with the help of a resistance band and perform seated leg curls. It is an isolation exercise that works for the hamstrings and warms up the knee joint, which is vital in performing lower body movements. This exercise prepares the body for further exercise, and it is critical to perform this exercise correctly because it can cause muscle stress. However, with the correct stance, it helps to avoid such issues.

Conclusion

Terrence Ruffin's story is truly inspirational. He suffered a serious setback in his life when he was unable to do his Air Force training in the first round. He didn't let it affect his performance, instead immersing himself in the bodybuilding industry while reassigned. This shows his determination, allowing him to become the youngest Pro Card holder of all time in 2014 when he was just 21 years old.

If you have experienced a setback in your life, it may be beneficial to admire and be inspired by Mr. Ruffin's lessons in order to find a new path toward your fitness, health, and life goals.

