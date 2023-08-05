The 28-day calisthenics workout: Does it really work?

The trend of the 28-day calisthenics workout came into existence, prompting numerous fitness influencers to adopt the routine and assess its effectiveness. Designed for individuals seeking to alter their body composition by gaining muscle mass and shedding excess fat, this program is home-based and equipment-free, suitable for people of all ages.

Its primary focus is on enhancing strength, mobility, and functional fitness, with workout sessions typically lasting between 15 to 25 minutes. This time-efficient nature enables easy integration into busy schedules.

The challenge suggests exercising 3-4 days per week, ensuring ample time for the body to recover and adapt.

The 28-day calisthenics workout: A proper guide

The 28-day calisthenics workout is designed for individuals of different ages, but this one is tailored for most people who want to get into shape. Even if you are just starting off, this is surely something you should go for.

Week 1:

Day 1: Push-Ups - 4 sets of 12 reps

Day 2: Bodyweight Squats - 4 sets of 15 reps

Day 3: Rest

Day 4: Pull-Ups (if available) or Inverted Rows - 4 sets of 10 reps

Day 5: Plank - Hold for 3 sets of 30 seconds each

Day 6: Rest

Day 7: Rest

Week 2:

Day 8: Diamond Push-Ups - 4 sets of 10 reps

Day 9: Jump Squats - 4 sets of 12 reps

Day 10: Rest

Day 11: Chin-Ups (if available) or Inverted Rows - 4 sets of 8 reps

Day 12: Side Plank - Hold for 3 sets of 30 seconds each per side

Day 13: Rest

Day 14: Rest

Week 3:

Day 15: Pike Push-Ups - 4 sets of 8 reps

Day 16: Bulgarian Split Squats - 4 sets of 10 reps per leg

Day 17: Rest

Day 18: Wide Grip Pull-Ups (if available) or Inverted Rows - 4 sets of 8 reps

Day 19: Bicycle Crunches - 4 sets of 20 reps per side

Day 20: Rest

Day 21: Rest

Week 4:

Day 22: Archer Push-Ups - 4 sets of 6 reps per side

Day 23: Plyometric Lunges - 4 sets of 12 reps per leg

Day 24: Rest

Day 25: Commando Pull-Ups (if available) or Inverted Rows - 4 sets of 6 reps per side

Day 26: Russian Twists - 4 sets of 20 reps per side

Day 27: Rest

Day 28: Rest

What does the workout routine do to you?

By following the challenge, you can expect to see improvements in overall fitness, body strength, endurance, and flexibility. The specific exercises tailored to various age groups aim to build lean muscle mass and promote a healthier and more active lifestyle.

With sessions lasting 15-25 minutes, and a frequency of 3-4 days per week, you can achieve transformative results in just four weeks. However, you should not be getting your hopes too high.

Does the 28-day calisthenics challenge really work?

The effectiveness of the workout routine depends on certain factors like intensity, diet, and rest. The way you want to modify the regime would yield a proportionate amount of benefit.

If you are a beginner and have comparatively less experience in working out, then you can keep the intensity the same and it would provide the basic results as promised.

For someone who has been working out for a while, this routine should be modified to a more intensified one to hit the maximum hypertrophy of the muscles. The diet and rest should be intact for every group of individuals, whether you are a newbie or a pro, you need to provide the proper nutrition and rest to the muscles.

If all these factors are kept in place, then nothing can stop you from achieving the desired result from the 28-day calisthenics workout challenge.