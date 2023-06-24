The Beer Tan Trend: TikTok's Viral Fad Raises Safety Alarms

The beer tan trend is making rounds on TikTok lately. We know that many people look forward to getting a tan in the summer, and some of them are ready to go to lengths to achieve that perfect tan.

A recent TikTok craze urged beer drinkers to use the popular alcoholic beverage to lighten their complexion. There are several videos of tourists using beer to bronze their skin. But this can be a risky strategy.

What is the Beer Tan Trend?

Instead of consuming the alcohol, TikTokers pour it all over themselves to get the "best tan ever." Videos posted on the social media platform depict people 'showering' in beer while outside in the heat.

Since beer is less expensive than sunscreen, it is a "cheap way" to tan faster. Some folks combine beer and sunscreen, while others don't use any at all. Different clips on TikTok feature various types of beer.

TikTokers are posting videos of showering in beer. (Image via Unsplash/ Giovanna Gomes)

Utilizing beer will leave you smelling like a pub in addition to making your skin all sticky. Oh, and it's dangerous as well! You run the risk of getting sunburned if you don't wear sunscreen. A significant sunburn can also result in sun poisoning, which is not a healthy thing to happen.

Is Beer Tan Trend Risky?

Yes, of course!

Many specialists are speaking out against the fad, warning that it is extremely harmful because not wearing sunscreen increases the chance of developing skin cancer.

Jason Goldberg, the director of the travel company Spa Seekers, who first brought attention to the practice, outlined the peculiar scientific rationale for why the beer tan craze has gained such traction on social media. Goldberg said:

“There is science behind why beer can help us to achieve a perfect tan, with the hops in beer activating melanin – the substance in our bodies which is responsible for making our skin darker. However, if you were to replace using sunscreen with a can of holiday beer, you are leaving yourself vulnerable to the sun’s exposure with no protection.”

Should You Be Following Beer Tan Trend?

While TikTok or other social media platforms may have made the Beer Tan trend popular, it's crucial to take into account the lack of scientific evidence, the possibility of skin irritation, and the risks of sun exposure. Maintaining healthy skin requires making educated decisions about skincare and tanning.

Your risk of sunburn, heatstroke, and sun poisoning will rise if you use beer to speed up the tanning process. So please refrain from doing it.

