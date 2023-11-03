The dangers of holding a sneeze you need to know

Holding a sneeze, a reflex many of us instinctively attempt, is typically not recommended. When we sneeze, our bodies are engaging in a protective measure, forcefully expelling irritants from within the nasal passages to guard our respiratory systems.

If one were to attempt to suppress this reflex, it could lead to an undesirable increase in pressure in the nasal area, which may cause discomfort or, in more severe instances, inflict harm such as burst blood vessels or damage to the ears.

It is, therefore, advisable to not stop a sneeze. Just make sure to cover the nose and mouth with a tissue or the crook of the elbow to prevent the dissemination of microbes.

Dangers of holding a sneeze

Increased pressure: Holding a sneeze by clamping the mouth and nose shut elevates the pressure in the nasal passages and airways. This heightened pressure can precipitate a range of adverse effects, including injuries.

Bursting blood vessels: The intensified pressure from a contained sneeze can lead to the rupture of delicate blood vessels, particularly in the eyes, nasal region, or eardrums, resulting in discomfort and potential complications.

Ear damage: The suppressed sneeze can channel undue pressure to the middle ear, threatening the integrity of its intricate structures and possibly causing earaches, diminished hearing acuity, or other auditory issues.

Sinus issues: Holding a sneeze can obstruct the natural mucosal flow, culminating in sinus congestion. Over time, such blockage can progress to infections or conditions such as sinusitis.

Headaches: The sudden escalation of pressure from a stifled sneeze may provoke or intensify headaches, extending to tension headaches and migraines.

Spread of infection: Sneezing is a mechanism to eject irritants and pathogens from the respiratory tract. Inhibiting this reflex can increase the risk of retaining these contaminants, which may lead to prolonged illness or additional health complexities.

Reduced sneeze effectiveness: By preventing a sneeze, the body's automatic response to cleanse the respiratory system of allergens, viruses, and bacteria is hindered, which could extend the duration or worsen the symptoms of an illness.

What should you do instead?

Use a tissue or your elbow: When the urge to sneeze emerges, it's wise to opt for a tissue to cover your nose and mouth. This action is not just a precaution but a considerate practice to capture sneeze droplets at their source.

In the event that tissue is not within reach, the next best practice is to sneeze into the crook of your elbow, which acts as a barrier, significantly reducing the potential for germ dispersal.

Wash your hands: Post-sneeze, it is a hygienic imperative to wash your hands thoroughly. Using soap and water, engaging in a vigorous 20-second scrub ensures the removal of any germs that you may have come into contact with, thereby upholding a high standard of personal hygiene.

Use hand sanitizer: If immediate access to soap and water is unavailable, using a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol is a sound alternative. This quick sanitizing solution offers a substantial reduction of germs until you are able to wash your hands properly.

Dispose of tissues properly: If tissue was employed during your sneeze, it is important to discard it responsibly into a trash can without delay. Following this, proper hand washing should be performed to cleanse away any germs that might have been transferred while throwing away the tissue.

Avoid touching your face: Exercise diligence in avoiding touching your face subsequent to a sneeze, especially the areas of your eyes, nose, and mouth. This conscious effort serves as a defensive measure against the introduction of germs to your mucous membranes, which are common entry points for infections.

So the next time, avoid holding a sneeze; cover with a tissue or elbow, turn away and practice good hand hygiene to prevent germ spread.