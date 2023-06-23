Maintaining personal hygiene is crucial for good health and preventing the spread of disease.

Good hygiene habits not only make you look and feel your best but are also key during times of illness or when dealing with contagious conditions. Personal hygiene plays a significant role in daily life, and practicing it can help you stay healthy.

Let's take a look at some of the basic tips for maintaining good hygiene so that you can stay healthy and presentable.

Personal hygiene practices to follow

1) Wash your hands properly

Wash your hands regularly. (Image via Pexels/Mali Maeder)

Handwashing is one of the most important things you can do to keep yourself healthy.

It's an easy habit to adopt, and it only takes a few seconds. Make sure to wash your hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and before preparing food, as well as after handling animals or animal products (like raw meat).

If you're looking for a quick way to clean up after handling dirty stuff or want some extra protection against germs, use a hand sanitizer. Make sure not to use it too much, though, as it can dry out the skin.

2) Brush your teeth twice a day

Brush your teeth twice. (Image via Pexels/Tima Miroshinichenko)

Brushing your teeth is one of the simplest personal hygiene and most effective ways to keep them healthy, so make sure you do it as often as possible.

It's advisable not to eat or drink anything other than water before brushing. That helps prevent any food particles from being trapped between teeth and causing cavities over time.

If you have sensitive gums or receding gums (also called 'gingivitis'), consider using an electric toothbrush instead of traditional ones.

3) Use mouthwash

Use a regular mouthwash. (Image via Pexels/Koolshooters)

Mouthwash can help kill the germs that cause bad breath and also keeps your breath fresh between dental visits. Mouthwash reduces plaque, which is a film of bacteria that builds up in the teeth.

Plaque can cause tooth decay if not removed by brushing or flossing regularly. If left untreated, plaque can lead to gum disease by causing inflammation in the gums around the teeth (gingivitis) as well as bone loss around the root of teeth.

4) Floss daily

Floss regularly. (Image via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

Flossing is the best way to remove plaque, which is a soft substance that forms on teeth and can lead to cavities.

It's also important for removing food particles between teeth. If you don't floss every day, these particles can cause gum disease or tooth decay over time.

You should aim for at least 15 minutes of daily brushing followed by another ten minutes flossing. Even five minutes can make a positive impact on your oral health.

5) Eat healthy foods to keep bad breath at bay

Eat healthy and fiber-rich food. (Image via Pexels/Ella Olsson)

The first step to maintaining personal hygiene is to consume healthy foods. Have plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, which are high in fiber and water. Fresh produce also has fewer preservatives than processed foods, which can help reduce body odor and bad breath.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated, and flush out toxins from the body through urination.

Personal hygiene is essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle and prevent the spread of diseases. By following the aforementioned tips, you can ensure that you're taking the necessary steps to keep yourself and those around you healthy and clean.

Poll : 0 votes