Benefits of using mouthwash

Good oral hygiene is essential for maintaining healthy teeth and gums. Along with brushing and flossing, using mouthwash can be an effective way to keep the mouth healthy.

In this article, we explore the benefits of using oral rinse as part of your oral hygiene routine.

What is mouthwash?

Also known as an oral rinse, it's a liquid solution that's used to rinse the mouth and throat.

It typically contains antiseptics, like chlorhexidine or cetylpyridinium chloride, along with other ingredients like fluoride, alcohol or essential oils. There are different types of mouthwashes, including those designed for specific oral health concerns like gum disease or sensitivity.

Why should you use mouthwash?

Oral rinse has many benefits. (Image via Unsplash)

Here are a few reasons:

#1 Promotes fresh breath

One of the most obvious benefits of using oral rinse is that it helps freshen breath. Oral rinse contains ingredients that kill bacteria and neutralize odor-causing compounds, leaving the mouth feeling and smelling fresh. That can be especially helpful after having spicy or strongly flavored foods or after smoking.

#2 Reduces risk of cavities and gum disease

Using oral rinse as part of your oral hygiene routine can also help reduce risk of cavities and gum disease.

Oral rinse with fluoride can strengthen the enamel in teeth, making them more resistant to decay. Antiseptic mouthwash can also kill bacteria that cause gum disease, reducing inflammation and bleeding.

#3 Increases protection against plaque and tartar

Another benefit of using an oral rinse is that it can help protect against plaque and tartar build-up.

Plaque is a sticky film of bacteria that forms on the surface of teeth and can lead to decay and gum disease. Tartar is a hardened form of plaque that can only be removed by a dental professional. Oral rinse can help kill bacteria that cause plaque and reduce build-up of tartar.

#4 Soothes mouth sores and irritation

If you have mouth sores or irritation, using an oral rinse can help soothe the discomfort.

Oral rinse with aloe vera and other natural ingredients can provide relief from canker sores, cold sores and other types of mouth irritation. It can also help reduce inflammation and promote healing.

#5 Promotes healing after dental procedures

If you've recently had dental work, like filling, extraction or implant, using mouthwash can help promote healing and prevent infection.

Oral rinse with antimicrobial ingredients can kill bacteria and reduce risk of infection. It can also soothe any discomfort or swelling in the mouth and promote the healing of tissues.

Using mouthwash as part of your oral hygiene routine can provide a range of benefits.

As with any oral hygiene product, it's important to use oral rinse as part of a comprehensive oral hygiene routine that includes brushing and flossing regularly and seeing your dentist for regular check-ups and cleanings.

