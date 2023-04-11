The Emotional Toll of Period Pain: Coping Strategies for Dealing with PMS and Cramps

Period pain is a common problem for women, and it can be debilitating in its worst cases. For many women, period pain is an occasional annoyance that comes with their monthly cycle. But for others, the pain can be so severe that it affects their daily lives and relationships.

If you’re one of these women—or just someone who wants to understand what your loved one might be going through—then this article is for you!

How to Manage Extreme Period Pain?

Here are some tips on how to cope with period pain:

1) Know your triggers

Knowing what makes your period pain worse will help you avoid those triggers in the future. Common triggers include:

Stress

Alcohol and caffeine (in large amounts)

Caffeine-free diet soda or other artificial sweeteners, which can make bloating worse.

2) Relax the muscles

Don't be surprised if you find yourself clenching your jaw or gripping a pillow as you try to fall asleep. You're not alone. Many women experience this kind of tension as part of their PMS symptoms. If you're feeling tense, try some relaxation techniques that can help reduce pain and fatigue (and maybe even make your period better), such as:

Meditation

Yoga

Deep breathing

3) Exercise regularly

Regular exercise is a great way to help manage period pain and cramps. It can also help you feel good about yourself, build muscle strength, reduce stress, and improve your mood.

The type of exercise you choose to do is up to you, but here are some examples:

A brisk walk around the block

Dancing in your living room with your music turned up loud! (Dancing can be meditative as well as fun)

Taking a yoga class at the local gym or community centre. If there aren't any classes available near where you live then look online for videos that teach basic poses so that when one does pop up nearby later on, you'll know what would suit you best, based on your current abilities level(s).

4) Eat well

Eating well is one of the best ways to deal with period pain. A healthy diet that includes lots of fruit, vegetables, and whole grains can help reduce inflammation in the body and combat bloating. Try eating more foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids like salmon or nuts, as well as magnesium-rich foods such as spinach or chia seeds.

If you're experiencing period cramps, avoid foods that trigger them such as red meat (beef), dairy products (cheese), and caffeine, while increasing your intake of water. This will help keep things moving along smoothly!

5) Get enough sleep

Getting enough sleep is a good way to manage period pain. The National Sleep Foundation recommends that adults need seven to nine hours of sleep per night, but everyone is different, and there are other factors that influence how much sleep one may need.

Age and health play a big role in determining proper rest. As we age, our bodies naturally slow down, and it becomes harder to stay asleep throughout the night. Additionally, people with certain illnesses like depression or anxiety may experience disrupted sleep patterns due to symptoms like insomnia or fatigue.

If you're having trouble sleeping or staying rested throughout the day because of your period pain (or any other reason), there are some steps you can take right now to get a sound sleep.

6) Take vitamins or supplements

If you're looking for a natural way to alleviate period pain, consider taking vitamins or supplements. There are several options that can help reduce cramps and other unpleasant symptoms associated with PMS. For instance, studies have shown that vitamin B6 can reduce the severity of menstrual cramps in women who suffer from them.

Additionally, magnesium is an essential mineral that helps maintain nerve function and muscle control throughout the body. It's also known for its ability to ease muscle soreness after exercise--which means it might help reduce menstrual cramps as well!

Magnesium supplements come in many forms. Some people prefer oral pills while others prefer topical applications like lotions or creams (which are absorbed more slowly). Check with your doctor before starting any new supplement regimen.

Everyone’s Pain Is Different, So Everyone’s Coping Mechanisms Will Be Different

Some people find relief with medication, others with lifestyle changes. If you're looking for a more natural way to deal with PMS and cramps, try:

Exercise

Meditation or mindfulness exercises (like yoga or tai chi)

Hot water bottles on your tummy/back

Massage therapy

It's important to remember that there's no right or wrong way to deal with period pain, and every woman experiences it differently. The best thing you can do is find coping strategies that work best for you. If it doesn't seem like they're working, try another approach! If nothing seems to help, talk to your doctor about other options such as medication or surgery.

