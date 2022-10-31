The GAPS Diet-Should You Try It?

The concept behind Gut and Psychology Syndrome, or GAPS diet, is that your brain's health is closely related to the condition of your digestive system. The GAPS diet is therefore intended to assist in treating a variety of psychiatric conditions as well as stomach illnesses.

It is well known that your diet has an impact on your gut health, which is directly related to the health of your brain. By avoiding meals that are challenging to digest and increasing your consumption of nutrient-dense foods to improve brain function, the GAPS diet focuses on detoxifying and purifying your digestive system.

What is the GAPS Diet?

Gut and Psychology Syndrome, written by Dr. Natasha Campbell, explains the specifics of this ground-breaking diet and was published in 2004. She made use of her training to come up with a potential nutritional therapy for her son's autism after his diagnosis.

Here is everything you need to know about the GAPS diet and the reasons why many medical professionals do not view it as a valid medical treatment.

Who should do GAPS Diet?

Dr. Campbell-McBride claims in her book that the GAPS diet program cured her first child of autism. She currently vigorously advocates diet as a non-pharmacological treatment for numerous neurological and mental problems, such as:

Autism

ADHD and ADD

Tourette’s syndrome

Dyspraxia

Schizophrenia

Depression

The diet is most frequently utilized for kids, particularly those who have health issues that modern medicine may not fully comprehend yet, like autism. The diet promises to benefit kids who have food allergies or intolerances as well.

How does GAPS Diet work and how do you follow it?

The GAPS diet is broken down into three phases: introduction, full GAPS diet, and reintroduction.

Introduction phase:

Before beginning the full GAPS diet, the introduction phase’s six steps are said to help mend a leaky gut. Soups, fermented foods, and animal broths are the basic foods in the introduction phase. It can take anywhere from three to five days to four to six weeks or longer to complete each stage.

Full GAPS Diet

According to Campbell-McBride, the full GAPS diet includes additional items that are intended to repair and restore the gut. She advises them to adhere to the full GAPS diet for 18 months to two years.

Reintroduction phase

According to the GAPS diet, the reintroduction phase may start if you have had regular bowel movements and proper digestion for at least six months. The diet doesn't specify what foods to reintroduce in what order or to what extent. But it is said to begin with potatoes and gluten-free grains that have undergone fermentation.

What foods are not allowed on the GAPS diet?

The diet discourages highly processed and refined carbs, all grains, commercial dairy, starchy foods, and all starchy foods, and it promotes foods that are simple to digest and high in nutrients.

Here’s a list of foods to avoid:

Cooking oils

Cottage cheese

Millets

Processed meat

Rice

Soy

Starch

What are the benefits of the GAPS diet?

There is no proof that any of the GAPS diet's components can assist in treating the ailments it promises to.

However, adhering to this diet may enhance a person's intestinal health. It promotes consumers to consume more fruit, veggies, and healthy fats while consuming fewer processed meals. These straightforward dietary adjustments may enhance intestinal health and general well-being.

The GAPS diet recommendations do not, however, expressly cover every dietary requirement. To prevent developing nutritional deficiencies, those who follow this diet should make sure they are consuming adequate vitamins and minerals.

What are the risks associated with GAPS?

Cutting out so many nutritious foods, such as whole grains and legumes, can result in nutritional inadequacies, according to some medical professionals.

The GAPS diet is particularly challenging to adhere to due to its restricted nature. No store-bought convenience meals, such as broth or sauces, are permitted; you must prepare all of your own food from scratch. This calls for a lot of time spent in the kitchen, which your way of life may or may not permit.

What is the relation between GAPS and Autism?

Although there is debate over theories that autism originates in the stomach, most people would agree that autism impacts their child's gastrointestinal system in addition to their brain. The GAPS diet was created to naturally repair digestion. The diet encourages a strong immune system, which depends on balanced gut microbiota.

Some proponents of the diet suggest that it decreases inflammation, may aid in the healing of the leaky gut and promotes diverse and healthy gut microbiota.

