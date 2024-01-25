The hidden dangers of drinking soda: are they ruining your teeth?

Drinking soda tastes good and feels fun. However, they might be hurting your teeth. Typically, drinking soda does not come across as harmful to many of us. They are cold, sweet, and quite comforting, especially in hot weather.

But as the saying goes, looks might be deceiving, and in the case of sodas, this turns out to be significantly accurate.

Impact of drinking soda on our teeth

The harm that drinking soda causes to our teeth falls into two critical areas - enamel erosion and cavity formation.

Enamel erosion

Teeth decay due to acid in soda (Image via Vecteezy)

Each time you sip your soda, something happens in your mouth without you knowing it. The sweet stuff in your fizzy drink mixed with germs in your mouth makes a kind of acid. This acid goes straight to your teeth.

This acid weakens the hard coating or enamel on your teeth, making it easier to break down. The health center says even sodas without sugar can harm your enamel. The acid makes your enamel weaker and more likely to get damaged.

Cavity formation

Drinking soda can cause cavities (Image via Vecteezy)

Enamel breakdown, unfortunately, is just the tip of the iceberg. The formed acid can penetrate the enamel to reach the layer of dentin beneath it. As the dentin gets exposed, the chances of cavity formation increase, especially for regular soda drinkers. Moreover, if you have composite fillings, these aren't safe either—the soda might erode them too.

Tips to minimize damage

You can prevent your teeth damage (Image via Vecteezy)

If you crave drinking soda occasionally, don't panic! There are ways to enjoy your drink while minimizing damage to your teeth.

1) Use a straw

Sipping your soda through a straw can keep much of the sugar and acid off your teeth.

2) Limit consumption

Limiting your soda intake to special occasions or once per day can reduce the damage.

3) Drink quick

If you finish your soda fast, it has less time to harm your teeth.

4) Rinse and pause

After having your soda, wash your mouth with water to remove acids and sugars. Do not brush immediately as the acid might weaken your enamel.

5) Regular dentist visits

Regular dental exams can help detect potential problems earlier.

Keep a check on your teeth through regular dentist visits (Image via Vecteezy)

6) No night-time sodas

Having soda before sleep lets the acid and sugar hurt your teeth during the night, causing harm.

7) Better choices

Choose drinks like water or fizzy water that aren't as bad for your teeth.

Quitting soda can be tough for some, but it's great for your teeth in the long run. That doesn't mean you need to stop drinking it altogether. Enjoying it now and then, plus looking after your teeth, can help keep your smile glowing.

We should start thinking about what we eat and drink. It is better to choose a healthier drink as soda can hurt your teeth. Teeth are irreplaceable and it's better to take good care of them. Always consult a doctor if your teeth are damaged by soda. They can check your teeth and give advice. They can help you fix any problems and tell you about changes you can make to avoid more issues in the future.