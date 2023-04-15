The Klinio diet: Diet plan, sample menu and reviews

Formerly known as MyDiabetes, the Klinio diet was conceptualized in 2019 by Gary Scheiner, a Certified Diabetes Educator and exercise physiologist living with type 1 diabetes.
It's a subscription-based app that keeps track of blood sugar level, glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), medications and more. It also claims to help with weight loss.
The Klinio app also includes workouts, tracking options and personalized meal plans that can be set as per target calorie and macronutrient requirements. In this article, we bring you a comprehensive overview of the Klinio diet along with a sample meal plan and reviews from customers.
How does the Klinio diet plan work?
Klinio offers three meal plans for subscription customers:
- 28-days no junk food challenge
- Ketogenic diet
- Moderate–carb diet
Each diet plan includes target calories and macronutrients based on the customer's health status and fitness goals. The Klinio app tracks all meals and activity levels, and the customer can follow the targets easily.
Moreover, the Klinio diet app also provides access to grocery lists and thousands of recipes. Several educational resources are also available in the app. Blood sugar tracking is a key feature of the Klinio app. You can enter your blood sugar level manually or use any of the compatible blood sugar tracking devices.
Compatible devices include several from these brands:
- Accu-Chek
- CareSens
- Dexcom
- One Drop
The Klinio diet plan also includes a supplement known as Weight Loss Fuel, which can be purchased separately from the app or website. The supplement is claimed to be designed to decrease appetite, increase weight loss and decrease low-density lipoprotein cholesterol level.
In the Klinio diet, the following foods should be avoided or limited:
- foods containing trans fats
- flavored and sweetened yogurt
- dried fruit
- sugar-sweetened beverages
- rice, pasta and white bread
- French fries
- honey, maple syrup and agave syrup
- flavored coffees
- fruit juice
- sweetened and processed cereals
- packaged snacks
In general, ultra-processed foods are discouraged from this diet and should be limited or avoided completely.
Klinio sample menu
Here's a sample 3-day Klinio diet plan provided by Klinio on their website blog for women with type 2 diabetes:
Day 1
Breakfast
- Greek yogurt chocolate mousse with raspberries
- Calories (100 grams) – 121.03 kcal
- Glycemic load – 7.54
Lunch
- Lunch wrap with chicken and avocado
- Calories (100 grams) – 394.53 kcal
- Glycemic load – 31.94
Snack
- Peanut butter toast
- Calories (100 grams) – 168.15 kcal
- Glycemic load – 9.58
Dinner
- Blueberry and raspberry smoothie
- Calories (100g) – 200 kcal
- Glycemic load – 8.57
Day 2
Breakfast
- Overnight oats with blackberries
- Calories (100 grams) – 266.27 kcal
- Glycemic load – 10.96
Lunch
- Corn tortilla wrap with turkey
- Calories (100 grams) – 220.39 kcal
- Glycemic load – 15.22
Snack
- Rice cakes with avocado and egg
- Calories (100 grams) – 455.53 kcal
- Glycemic load – 26.66
Dinner
- Immune boosting orange and strawberry smoothie
- Calories (100 grams) – 145.29 kcal
- Glycemic load – 8.87
Day 3
Breakfast
- Grilled cheese sandwich with mozzarella
- Calories (100 grams) – 481.43kcal
- Glycemic load – 22.93
Lunch
- Turkey kebab with veggies and egg
- Calories (100 grams) – 577.8 kcal
- Glycemic load – 29.2
Snack
- Blueberry and strawberry smoothie
- Calories (100g) – 126.82 kcal
- Glycemic load – 5.65
Dinner
- Zucchini parmesan rounds
- Calories (100 grams) – 154.54 kcal
- Glycemic load – 1.21
This diet plan was borrowed from their client Debbie, who has type 2 diabetes mellitus.
The Klinio diet app designs a menu according to the client's physical health and targets. One can choose a ketogenic diet meal plan on the app for low-carb options.
Klinio diet reviews
Klinio has a 4.2 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot, and many customers have claimed positive results with blood sugar management and weight loss.
Reviewers loved the diet for its variety of food and meal choices, quick results and motivational daily messages. They found the app extremely easy and simple to use as well.
Dissatisfied customers were offered a 50 percent refund instead of a full refund. They found the Klinio diet recipes difficult and time-consuming to prepare.
Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.
