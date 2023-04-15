The Klinio diet: Diet plan, sample menu and reviews

Formerly known as MyDiabetes, the Klinio diet was conceptualized in 2019 by Gary Scheiner, a Certified Diabetes Educator and exercise physiologist living with type 1 diabetes.

It's a subscription-based app that keeps track of blood sugar level, glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), medications and more. It also claims to help with weight loss.

The Klinio app also includes workouts, tracking options and personalized meal plans that can be set as per target calorie and macronutrient requirements. In this article, we bring you a comprehensive overview of the Klinio diet along with a sample meal plan and reviews from customers.

How does the Klinio diet plan work?

The Klinio plan aims to help people manage blood sugar level. (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Klinio offers three meal plans for subscription customers:

28-days no junk food challenge

Ketogenic diet

Moderate–carb diet

Each diet plan includes target calories and macronutrients based on the customer's health status and fitness goals. The Klinio app tracks all meals and activity levels, and the customer can follow the targets easily.

Moreover, the Klinio diet app also provides access to grocery lists and thousands of recipes. Several educational resources are also available in the app. Blood sugar tracking is a key feature of the Klinio app. You can enter your blood sugar level manually or use any of the compatible blood sugar tracking devices.

Compatible devices include several from these brands:

Accu-Chek

CareSens

Dexcom

One Drop

The Klinio diet plan also includes a supplement known as Weight Loss Fuel, which can be purchased separately from the app or website. The supplement is claimed to be designed to decrease appetite, increase weight loss and decrease low-density lipoprotein cholesterol level.

In the Klinio diet, the following foods should be avoided or limited:

foods containing trans fats

flavored and sweetened yogurt

dried fruit

sugar-sweetened beverages

rice, pasta and white bread

French fries

honey, maple syrup and agave syrup

flavored coffees

fruit juice

sweetened and processed cereals

packaged snacks

In general, ultra-processed foods are discouraged from this diet and should be limited or avoided completely.

Klinio sample menu

Here's a sample 3-day Klinio diet plan provided by Klinio on their website blog for women with type 2 diabetes:

Day 1

Breakfast

Greek yogurt chocolate mousse with raspberries

Calories (100 grams) – 121.03 kcal

Glycemic load – 7.54

Lunch

Lunch wrap with chicken and avocado

Calories (100 grams) – 394.53 kcal

Glycemic load – 31.94

Snack

Peanut butter toast

Calories (100 grams) – 168.15 kcal

Glycemic load – 9.58

Dinner

Blueberry and raspberry smoothie

Calories (100g) – 200 kcal

Glycemic load – 8.57

Day 2

Breakfast

Overnight oats with blackberries

Calories (100 grams) – 266.27 kcal

Glycemic load – 10.96

Lunch

Corn tortilla wrap with turkey

Calories (100 grams) – 220.39 kcal

Glycemic load – 15.22

Snack

Rice cakes with avocado and egg

Calories (100 grams) – 455.53 kcal

Glycemic load – 26.66

Dinner

Immune boosting orange and strawberry smoothie

Calories (100 grams) – 145.29 kcal

Glycemic load – 8.87

Day 3

Breakfast

Grilled cheese sandwich with mozzarella

Calories (100 grams) – 481.43kcal

Glycemic load – 22.93

Lunch

Turkey kebab with veggies and egg

Calories (100 grams) – 577.8 kcal

Glycemic load – 29.2

Snack

Blueberry and strawberry smoothie

Calories (100g) – 126.82 kcal

Glycemic load – 5.65

Dinner

Zucchini parmesan rounds

Calories (100 grams) – 154.54 kcal

Glycemic load – 1.21

This diet plan was borrowed from their client Debbie, who has type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The Klinio diet app designs a menu according to the client's physical health and targets. One can choose a ketogenic diet meal plan on the app for low-carb options.

Klinio diet reviews

Klinio discourages junk food. (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Klinio has a 4.2 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot, and many customers have claimed positive results with blood sugar management and weight loss.

Reviewers loved the diet for its variety of food and meal choices, quick results and motivational daily messages. They found the app extremely easy and simple to use as well.

Dissatisfied customers were offered a 50 percent refund instead of a full refund. They found the Klinio diet recipes difficult and time-consuming to prepare.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

