Why was the Leg Tuck removed from the Army Combat fitness test? Twitter reacts

The US Army revealed its new set of guidelines for the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) this Wednesday. Among the changes revealed, the one that sparked controversy was the removal of the leg tuck.

These new guidelines are to be implemented starting April 1, 2022. Soldiers will be allowed six months to train, and have their records tested on October 1, 2022.

Proud of everyone who worked hard to make the six-event test a reality. Gonna give a little more time to adjust to some new changes, then it's GO TIME. Here it is. The #ACFT as approved by @SecArmy.

The regime consists of six athletic events to be completed over the course of 50 minutes.

Three-rep max (3 RM) trap bar deadlift.

Standing power medicine ball throws (10 lbs)

Hand-release push ups

Sprint-Drag-Carry (250 metre shuttle run)

Plank hold of 1 min 20 seconds

2 Mile run

The test is graded at a scale of 600 points maximum.

The controversial swap in this list of events is the leg tuck being wiped out for a simple plank hold.

Other differences include:

A minimum of 120 lbs for women, and 140 lbs for men, respectively, is required for deadlifts.

The distance for the power throws reduced from 12 meters to 6.3 for men and 4 for women.

The number of push ups being reduced to 10 from 30 repetitions

Men have 22 minutes to complete the 2-Mile course, women have 23; one minute longer than the former time allotted.

The leg tuck has been removed based on data and analysis

As mentioned earlier, these revisions are said to be based on data and analysis. The results of studies conducted by the Army and RAND Corporation stated that gender-neutral tests may not be an accurate measure of physical fitness levels of the general population of Soldiers.

The studies by the RAND Corporation revealed that an alarming 72 per cent of female soldiers failed the leg tuck test in particular, with a fail rate of 70 percent for this ACFT test overall among women. This was a staggering contrast to the 16 percent fail rate among men.

The new guidelines aim to make the required points attainable for female soldiers too, as well as older candidates. It is believed to be a general measure of physical fitness rather than a regimen that prepares soldiers for combat.

Authorities were also concerned that the individual would expend more energy from their upper body trying to perform the leg tuck, dismissing it as an appropriate test of core strength.

The new implementations have garnered mixed reviews from fitness enthusiasts worldwide. A number of contradictory opinions are being tossed around on the internet as we speak.

Blackjack @JBlackjackP Seriously how hard is it to do a leg tuck. Seriously how hard is it to do a leg tuck.

i am the ramen queen @cptramenqueen I’m not mad at any of this. Sorry if you loved the leg tuck, but science and a whole lot of soldiers did not. I’m excited for the test to finally roll out! taskandpurpose.com/news/army-comb… I’m not mad at any of this. Sorry if you loved the leg tuck, but science and a whole lot of soldiers did not. I’m excited for the test to finally roll out! taskandpurpose.com/news/army-comb…

🌻Mackenzie🇺🇦 @coffeeshopjihad Very weird to see people who’ve never been and will never be in the Army (or military at all) complaining about the leg tuck going away because they can do leg tucks. Very weird to see people who’ve never been and will never be in the Army (or military at all) complaining about the leg tuck going away because they can do leg tucks.

kait @CallsignBarbie it can’t simultaneously be “now the acft is irrelevant” and “the plank is dumb because i have to plank for a long time”



the rand report explicitly said that the leg tuck was a greater measure of upper body strength, not core strength, as intended. it can’t simultaneously be “now the acft is irrelevant” and “the plank is dumb because i have to plank for a long time”the rand report explicitly said that the leg tuck was a greater measure of upper body strength, not core strength, as intended.

Samantha Adamczyk @scadamczyk35 U.S Army WTF! Moments @TheWTFNation A little bird says the Army fitness test announcement will be tomorrow. What do you think will be the official test? All 6 events? Leg tuck? Thoughts….. A little bird says the Army fitness test announcement will be tomorrow. What do you think will be the official test? All 6 events? Leg tuck? Thoughts….. Keep the leg tuck that shit easy twitter.com/TheWTFNation/s… Keep the leg tuck that shit easy twitter.com/TheWTFNation/s…

While many netizens are in favor of the leg tuck being scrapped, others point out that it is a sexist move, undermining the abilities of women and their capabilities of being an Army official.

Oldmanwillow1 @Oldmanwillow11 @Just_Here_4Food @Redleg94 @ASo1omons I am an ait instructor right now and I had my entire class end with 10 pull ups 10 leg tucks and durning my two months with them even my female students could do 6 un assisted. If you can't do a leg tuck it's lack of effort. @Just_Here_4Food @Redleg94 @ASo1omons I am an ait instructor right now and I had my entire class end with 10 pull ups 10 leg tucks and durning my two months with them even my female students could do 6 un assisted. If you can't do a leg tuck it's lack of effort.

Lunkwill @YankeeScum For the record, I've seen multiple women knock the hell out of the leg tuck event. I'm talking double digits, making me sweat thinking they're going to show me up. Of course that has never happened, but the leg tuck is not inherently impossible for women. For the record, I've seen multiple women knock the hell out of the leg tuck event. I'm talking double digits, making me sweat thinking they're going to show me up. Of course that has never happened, but the leg tuck is not inherently impossible for women.

Some genuinely feel that the plank is harder to accomplish than the leg tuck.

Seth Dewboys @Ishoot_3s14 wth. Army really took out having to do ONE leg tuck and replaced it with a minute and a half plank like that’s easier.wth. Army really took out having to do ONE leg tuck and replaced it with a minute and a half plank like that’s easier. 😂😂 wth.

That Bitch Handicapped?? 🤨 @_BluSimba Whoever couldn’t do the leg tuck and made them change the ACFT to a plank… we are not friends. Whoever couldn’t do the leg tuck and made them change the ACFT to a plank… we are not friends.

Fred Morris @FredMorrisIII @16thSMA @SecArmy SMA, respectfully, can someone explain why we're replacing the knee tuck (exercise from PRT) with a Plank (not found anywhere in PRT) as I'm concerned training for this event will lead to improper forms or injuries. Thank you. @16thSMA @SecArmy SMA, respectfully, can someone explain why we're replacing the knee tuck (exercise from PRT) with a Plank (not found anywhere in PRT) as I'm concerned training for this event will lead to improper forms or injuries. Thank you.

The leg tuck has always been an integral test in the ACFT, and having it wiped out without warning raises a lot of question marks among people. It is widely believed to be an essential move for combat training, and can be achieved by anybody given the right training is being followed and the required efforts are being put in.

