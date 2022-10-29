Fat loss occurs in various ways, and one such is by exercising regularly. However, you may not want to do an entire routine every day but focus on only one type of exercise. For example, let’s assume you only want to focus on kettlebell swings for fat loss.

Before understanding how an exercise can help you lose weight, you should remember that you cannot use kettlebell swings to lose fat from only one part of the body, as spot-reduction is impossible. When you lose fat, you do so from all over the body.

Keeping that in mind, the question is - how many swings would you need to do to burn a significant number of calories? The answer is not a simple one.

How Kettlebell Swings help in Fat Loss

It’s not the number of kettlebell swings that matter, but the intensity at which you do the exercise.

So, if you’re aiming to do 500 swings every day, spread out evenly between six hours, you will burn less calories compared to someone who is doing 250 in 30 minutes. Ideally, both your intensity and volume matter, but you need to begin with intensity to understand your muscle endurance and stamina.

Next, if you’re focusing only on the number of calories burned, you should understand that not everyone can pick up the same kettlebell.

Someone who can pick a heavier kettlebell will burn more calories than someone who picks up a lighter one. That's because a heavier weight requires more effort compared to a lighter one.

Now, let’s assume that the two individuals are focusing on the same intensity and doing 50 swings in five minutes. If their body stats aren’t the same, they will burn different number of calories.

Moreover, if one decides to increase their volume and do more sets, they will burn more calories as opposed to someone doing lesser volume.

How to Start with Kettlebell Swings for Fat Loss?

If you’ve never done kettlebell swings before, it’s best to begin using a smaller weight. You have to learn the form first before moving to a higher weight. You will benefit more by using a lower weight with the correct form rather than heavier weight with poor form.

Before you begin kettlebell swings, you should warm up. That will get the blood flowing and pump your muscles for the exercise. In fact, it’s important to warm up before any workout.

Next, you need to know how many reps and sets you should begin with.

You shouldn’t go overboard. Exercising too much is not great. So, try to begin with three sets of ten reps each. As you get stronger, you can start adding more reps and sets to your workout routine.

Second, the number of swings you do shouldn’t harm your back. It’s important you realize that the swings are hard on the back, so you shouldn’t put extreme pressure on your back to complete too many swings. Start slow.

You can find a guide for kettlebell swings here.

Bottom Line

Kettlbell swings for fat loss is an excellent idea if you can keep yourself in a calorie deficit. While the swings burn calories, you shouldn’t consume too many calories to make up for the ones burned. When you stay in a healthy deficit (500-600), it's easier to lose weight.

If you’re not focusing just on kettlebell swings for fat loss, you should still try to incorporate these swings into your workout routine. They allow you to add variations to your routine and ensures that your muscles do not get too used to any specific exercise.

