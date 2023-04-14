The one thing every new mom needs: Sleep in postpartum

Sleep in postpartum is a critical factor in a new mother's health and recovery. The physical and emotional demands of caring for a newborn can leave new mothers feeling exhausted and overwhelmed, making it crucial to prioritize rest and sleep.

In this article, we explore the importance of sleep in the postpartum period and offer some tips for new mothers to help them get the rest they need to support their recovery.

Sleep plays a crucial role in our overall health and well-being, and this is especially true for new mothers in the postpartum period. Not only does sleep allow the body to heal and recover, but it also helps manage stress, regulate mood and support the immune system. Unfortunately, many new mothers struggle to get the rest they need due to the demands of caring for a newborn, making sleep deprivation a common and challenging issue for many women in the postpartum period.

Now that we've established how critical postpartum sleep for health and recovery is, let's delve deeper into why sleep is so important for new mothers and how they can prioritize rest in the midst of caring for their newborn.

How critical is sleep in postpartum health and recovery?

1) Sleep supports physical recovery in postpartum

Sleep in postpartum is essential for physical recovery. During sleep, the body releases hormones that promote tissue repair and growth, making it essential for healing after childbirth.

2) Sleep helps manage stress in postpartum

Getting enough sleep in postpartum can help new mothers manage stress, reduce feelings of overwhelm, and support their mental health.

3) Sleep regulates mood in postpartum

Sleep plays a vital role in regulating mood, which is especially important for new mothers who may be experiencing mood changes or symptoms of postpartum depression or anxiety. Getting enough rest can help stabilize mood and reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Challenges of getting enough sleep in postpartum

1) Newborn sleep patterns affect sleep in postpartum

Newborns have irregular sleep patterns and often wake up frequently throughout the night, making it challenging for new mothers to get the rest they need in postpartum.

2) Caring for a newborn impacts postpartum sleep

The demands of caring for a newborn can make it difficult for new mothers to prioritize their postpartum sleep. Many new mothers prioritize the needs of their baby over their own need for rest, leading to chronic sleep deprivation.

3) Postpartum pain and discomfort affect sleep in postpartum

Postpartum pain and discomfort can also make it challenging for new mothers to get the rest they need in postpartum. Physical discomfort, like soreness or stitches from a vaginal delivery or discomfort from a C-section, can make it difficult to find a comfortable sleeping position.

Tips for getting enough sleep in postpartum

1) Sleep when your baby sleeps to improve postpartum sleep

One of the most effective ways to get enough postpartum sleep is to nap or rest when your baby sleeps. That can help new mothers get the rest they need without sacrificing time with their newborn.

2) Ask for help to improve sleep in postpartum

New mothers shouldn't be afraid to ask for help with caring for their newborn to ensure they have the opportunity to rest and postpartum sleep.

3) Create a sleep-friendly environment to improve postpartum sleep

Creating a sleep-friendly environment can help new mothers fall asleep more easily and get better quality postpartum sleep. That can include things like using blackout curtains, white noise machines or comfortable bedding.

Sleep is a critical factor in a new mother's health and recovery. Prioritizing rest and sleep in postpartum is essential for physical recovery, managing stress, regulating mood and supporting overall well-being.

By understanding the importance of sleep and taking steps to prioritize rest, new mothers can support their recovery and enjoy this special time with their newborn.

