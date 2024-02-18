The polycythemia vera diet: What should you eat?

The polycythemia vera diet is generally prescribed for those suffering from polycythemia, a type of cancer. In this condition, the red blood cells multiply and slow down blood flow, which leads to blood clots. Therefore, a polycythemia vera diet is recommended to help lower your platelets.

However, it is important to note that this condition is not caused by food and cannot be reversed, no matter how healthy you eat. You can only lower the symptoms and improve your overall health. In this article, you will learn what to eat and what not to eat when you are suffering from this blood disorder.

Polycythemia vera diet: Foods to eat

You need to eat on time and always stay energized. More carbohydrates are required to do everyday activities and avoid fatigue, and this diet can help you with the same.

1. Foods rich in vitamin D

The Polycythemia Vera diet: Have Vitamin D-rich food (Image by Diana Polekhina/Unsplash)

Vitamin D is important for a better immune system, better cell growth, calcium absorption, and bone health. It also regulates cell growth and decreases the chances of cancer. Thus, it can reduce the excess red blood cells that are produced because of this condition. Therefore, you can have calcium-rich foods in this diet.

2. Green tea

Green tea as a part of the Polycythemia Vera Diet (Image by Matcha and Co/Unsplash)

Green tea has polyphenols, which can stop the formation of free radicals. Thus, it prevents cell damage. There is aluminum in green tea that can apparently decrease iron levels, as iron is toxic for polycythemia.

Green tea has also been shown to reduce the excess amount of red blood cells. However, more research is needed to find out if green tea can help people suffering from this condition.

3. Water

Drink a lot of water in the Polycythemia Vera Diet (Image by Manu Schwendener/Unsplash)

Because of this condition, there are a lot of blood cells present in the blood vessels. This can lead to kidney stones.

Drinking water can help to prevent this, as extra water can dilute the substances that cause stones in the first place.

4. Healthy fats

Fish oil- An omega 3 supplement (Image by Leohoho/Unsplash)

These can be consumed in the form of omega-3 supplements like fish or krill oil. Because of polycythemia, there are chances of blood clots and blocking of arteries, which can cause strokes or heart attacks. These supplements can lower blood clogging and help people suffering from this condition to live longer and safer.

5. Complex carbohydrates

Whole wheat bread is a good source of complex carbs (Image by Jude Infantini/Unsplash)

Quinoa, whole wheat bread, brown rice, oats, and others give you a lot of energy throughout the day. There are a lot of carbs in them. They digest slowly and are more filling. So, not only does that give you energy throughout the day but also helps you to lose weight as you do not have to eat often.

6. Lean proteins

Chicken as a source of lean protein in Polycythemia Vera diet (Image by Ben Moreland/Unsplash)

In the polycythemia vera diet, you can have chicken, nuts, beans, seeds, and pulses. The protein you’ll get from them will help the cells in the body that need to be reconstructed or repaired.

What to avoid eating?

Do not drink when suffering from this blood disorder (Image by Marvin Meyer/Unsplash)

In the polycythemia vera diet, avoid anything rich in sugar or high in fats should be avoided. Processed or deep-fried food should also be left out owing to its high oil content and preservatives.

It is recommended that you cut down on caffeine, smoking, and alcohol as well. Eat throughout the day the foods that you are supposed to eat and consume meals in small portions. Also, make sure that there is less salt in your food.

Consult a dietician so that they can give you a proper meal plan based on your BMI. Drink a lot of water and do not forget to exercise regularly to keep the blood flowing. This condition is not curable, but with these food habits and lifestyle changes, you can live a better life.