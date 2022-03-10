What is Polycythemia Vera? Jazz artist Ron Miles dies aged 58

Ron Miles recently passed away on March 8 at his home in Denver. The news was confirmed by his manager and producer, Hand Wendl. He was 58 years old at the time of his death.

Miles died due to complications from the rare blood disorder Polycythemia Vera. Blue Note President Don Was said,

“Ron was such a gifted artist. He was a sweet, soulful man whose character was reflected in every exquisite note he played. We are heartbroken to lose him so soon, but he will live forever through the music he’s left behind for us.”

Jason Moran @morethan88

Thankful for his beauty in the music and in life. I've always cried while playing Ron's music with him, but now even more. Countless choruses with an infinite and patient soul.

BANGS with Ron and Mary Halvorson streaming.

About Ron Miles’ disease

Polycythemia Vera is a type of blood cancer that causes the bone marrow to make too many red blood cells. Excess cells thicken the blood, slowing the flow, which can cause serious problems like blood clots.

The disease is rare and mostly develops slowly. In some cases, people might have it for years, and the condition is mostly found during a blood test done for another reason.

Common symptoms include headaches, dizziness, fatigue, and blurred vision. There are other specific symptoms like itchiness after having a bath, numbness, tingling, burning or weakness in hands, feet, arms, and legs, unusual bleeding like nosebleed or bleeding gum, painful swelling of one joint, shortness of breath, and difficulty breathing when lying down.

It occurs when a mutation in a gene causes a problem with blood cell production. The human body normally regulates three types of blood cells, whereas in polycythemia vera, the bone marrow makes up too much of some of these blood cells.

The disease can occur at any age, but it is common in adults aged between 50 and 75. Men are more likely to get it, but women tend to get it at a younger age.

Everything known about Ron Miles

Ron Miles was born in Indianapolis on May 9, 1963, and shifted to Denver at the age of 11. He enrolled in East High School and attended the University of Denver, the University of Colorado, and the Manhattan School of Music in the 1980s.

His recording career spanned several albums for Prolific, Capri, Gramavision, and more. Blue Note stated that his melodic coronet graced various LPs as a sideman for Bill Frisell, Joshua Redman, Mercer Ellington, Madeleine Peyroux, and others.

Miles made his debut on the famous Blue Note label with Rainbow Sign, followed by a Grammy nomination for his album with Redman, titled Still Dreaming, in 2018.

Ron was joined on Rainbow Sign by a group that represented the finest in jazz. The album included internationally famous names like guitarist and friend Frisell, pianist Jason Moran, bassist Thomas Morgan, and drummer Brian Blade.

The album was motivated by the death of Miles’ father, Fay Dooney. It reached the 8th position on NPR’s national jazz critics’ poll.

The popular artist is survived by his wife Kari Miles, daughter Justice Miles, son Honor Miles, mother Jane Miles, brother Jonathan Miles, sisters Shari Miles-Cohen and Kelly West, and half-sister Vicki M. Brown.

