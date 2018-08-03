The Rock's Explosive Workout Revealed

Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Regarded as one of the most popular professional wrestlers of all time, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson does not need an elaborate introduction. The eight-time WWE champion has maintained an extraordinary physique even after his successful spell in WWE, thanks to his remarkable commitment levels.

Muscle and Fitness' man of the century has an impressive workout schedule that targets all the vital muscles in the body with unrivalled precision. The Rock says... Focus on training the arms with a higher rep count and always train with free weights as they are extremely effective in toning the stabilisation muscles along with the target muscle group. Having tremendous discipline and a focused warm-up program is a crucial aspect of his training program.

Let us dive in deeper and look closer at his workout schedule, which allows him to perform exceptionally both on and off the screen.

Note: Perform each set on weekdays and take rest during the weekends.

Arms/Abs

Video: Hammer Curl

While training the arms and the abdomen, the Rock focuses on having a great balance between the free weights and body weight exercises.

Hammer Curls - 15 reps, 4 sets

It tones the biceps, brachialis and the brachioradialis muscles in the arm with tremendous accuracy.

Russian Twists - 20 reps, 4 sets

Obliques are the primary muscle group in this exercise, while also working on the core and the upper back.

Spider Curls - 15 reps, 4 sets

Spider curls tone the two heads of the biceps at a faster pace allowing you to build bigger arms within a short time.

Hanging Leg Raises - 20 reps, 4 sets

Not only do the hanging leg raises work on the obliques, they are also very effective in building a strong core.

Dumbbell Bicep Curls - 15 reps, 4 sets

Like the hammer curls, the bicep curls also activate the biceps. Additionally, this exercise tones the deltoids and the forearms for a complete arm workout that works on both the upper and the lower arm.

Rope Crunches - 20 reps, 4 sets

The controlled motion of the cable crunch is great for toning the abdominal muscles and adding mass to the core.

Overhead Triceps - 15 reps, 3 sets

Apart from training the triceps, the exercise tones the deltoids, lats, forearms and the chest.

Triceps Pushdown - 15 reps, 4 sets

Triceps are the primary muscle group, while the stabilisation muscles include lats, traps, deltoids and the pectorals.

Running - 30 minutes

A great cardio exercise for maintaining shape and improving the cardiovascular health.

Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
