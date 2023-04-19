The Science behind Blue Light Blocking Glasses: How They Protect Your Eyes

In recent years, blue light blocking glasses have become increasingly popular. These glasses are designed to protect our eyes from the harmful effects of blue light, which is emitted by electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

But how do blue light blocking glasses work? What is the science behind them? In this article, we'll explore the answers to these questions.

What Are Blue Light Blocking Glasses?

It helps in protecting your eyes. (Image via unsplash / nacer eddine)

Blue light blocking glasses are designed to filter out blue light, which is a type of light that can cause eye strain and even damage to your eyes. Blue light comes from the sun, and it's also emitted by electronic devices like smartphones, computers, and tablets.

Blue light blocking glasses can help protect your eyes and improve your sleep quality by reducing the amount of blue light you're exposed to during daytime hours (or at night).

How Do They Work?

Blocks harmful light. (Image via unsplash / luismi sanchez)

Blue light blocking glasses work by filtering out blue light. Blue light is a type of light that can be harmful to the eyes, so it's important to block it if you want to protect your vision.

Blue light blocking glasses do not filter other colors of visible light, meaning they won't make things appear darker or dimmer as you wear them. They also don't block UV rays like sunglasses do, as these are two different technologies.

How Can They Affect Sleep?

Blue light is a stimulant. It can prevent you from falling asleep, and it can cause insomnia, headaches, and other health issues.

Further, blue light may also affect your circadian rhythm (sleep cycle). This means that if you're exposed to blue light at night, it could make it harder for you to fall asleep or stay asleep because your body thinks it's daytime.

In addition to these effects on sleep quality and duration, exposure to blue light at night has been linked to mood disorders such as depression and seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

It improves your overall sleep quality. (Image via pexels / cottonbro studio)

Studies have shown that blue light can cause macular degeneration in rats' retinas, which are the parts of the eye responsible for converting visual images into signals sent through nerve cells in the brain.

What Can They Do to Prevent Eye Health Problems?

Blue light is the most harmful wavelength of light. It can cause eye strain, dry eyes, and make you more prone to developing macular degeneration.

Additionally, blue light also has other effects on your body--it can make acne worse. In fact, it may also contribute to sleep problems (which in turn can cause other health issues), and it has even been linked to weight gain!

The harmful blue light causes eye strain. (Image via unsplash / dan dimmock)

The Science behind Blue Light Glasses

The science behind blue light blocking glasses lies in the fact that blue light has a higher frequency and shorter wavelength than other colors of visible light. This means that it carries more energy and can cause more damage to our eyes over time.

When we stare at a screen for extended periods of time, the blue light emitted by the screen can penetrate deep into the eyes, causing eye strain and fatigue.

These glasses work by reducing the amount of blue light that enters our eyes. The yellow or orange tint in the lenses blocks out the blue light and allows other wavelengths of light to pass through. This reduces the strain on our eyes and helps prevent long-term damage that can be caused by blue light exposure.

Reduces the blue light emit. (Image via unsplash / sara kurfess)

Blue light blocking glasses are a great way to protect your eyes and overall health. By blocking the harmful blue light that can cause eye strain, these glasses also help you get better sleep at night. They can even prevent certain eye diseases like macular degeneration and glaucoma.

