The surprising truth about weight loss in elderly: Could it increase mortality risk?

Did you know that weight loss in the elderly could lead to serious health concerns?

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) has warned that losing more than 10% of their weight could increase risk of mortality from cancer and cardiovascular disease in elderly people.

Let's dive deeper into this study and learn more about the effects of losing weight in elderly people.

Weight loss in elderly people shouldn't be taken lightly

Men who lost more than 10% of their weight have a 3.5-fold higher risk of cancer. (Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

The study conducted community-based surveillance for over four years, examining the association between losing weight and morbidity and mortality among 16,523 elderly people in Australia and the US with a mean age of 75 years.

It found that losing weight of more than 10% was associated with higher all-cause mortality, including increased mortality from cancer and cardiovascular disease among both men and women. That's a significant concern, so weight loss in elderly people shouldn't be taken lightly.

Link between losing weight and cancer-related deaths

The study found that a decrease of more than 10% in weight was associated with a 3.5-fold higher risk of cancer-specific mortality among men.

Similarly, a decrease of 5% or more in weight was associated with cancer mortality among women. However, an increase in weight is not associated with cancer mortality.

Link between weight loss and cardiovascular disease-related deaths

The study also found that a more than 10% decrease in weight was associated with higher cardiovascular disease mortality for both men and women. However, an increase in weight was not associated with CVD mortality.

Link between losing weight and non-cancer non-CVD mortality

A 10% or more decrease in weight was associated with a five-fold higher risk of noncancer non-CVD mortality for men. However, this association was not seen in women.

Addressing weight loss in elderly people

Weight loss is linked to higher cardiovascular disease mortality. (Image via Pexels/Shvets Productions)

If you notice an elderly loved one losing weight unintentionally, it's important to speak with their doctor.

Addressing any underlying medical or mental health issues, providing nutrient-dense meals and encouraging regular exercise are some ways to help elderly people maintain a healthy weight.

It's crucial to monitor loss of weight in elderly loved ones to ensure that it's not unintentional and leading to any negative health effects.

Weight loss in elderly people can lead to serious health concerns, so it's essential to address any unintentional loosing weight with their doctor. It's key to ensure that elderly people maintain a healthy weight, and if necessary, speak with their healthcare provider to determine the best course of action.

