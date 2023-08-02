The Svend press: A unique upper body exercise for chest and shoulders

Among the various exercises used to train the chest, the Svend press stands out as a unique and effective upper body exercise.

Unlike traditional compound movements, the exercise relies on constant opposing tension to initiate muscle growth. In this article, we explore what this exercise is, how it's performed, the muscles it targets, its benefits, common mistakes and how to incorporate it in your workout routine.

Benefits

Upper body size and endurance: The exercise effectively builds the size and endurance of the upper body, particularly the front shoulders and pectoral muscles. When combined with dynamic exercises, it provides both isometric and dynamic training stimuli.

Versatility and convenience: Requiring minimal equipment and knowledge of resistance training, it's a versatile and convenient exercise, suitable for novice lifters and those without access to standard gym equipment.

Internal shoulder rotation and arm extension: This exercise improves internal shoulder rotation and arm extension biomechanics, enhancing stability and fluidity in these movements.

Svend press muscles worked

The Svend press is a versatile compound exercise that recruits various muscles in the upper body.

Understanding the muscles involved will help you appreciate the exercise's effectiveness and target specific areas during your workouts.

Primary mover muscles: The two primary mover muscles engaged during the Svend press are the pectoral muscles (chest) and the anterior head of the deltoids (front shoulder).

These muscles are crucial for pushing movements and play a key role in pressing the weight plate or dumbbells away from the chest.

Secondary mover muscles and stabilizers: The triceps and biceps are secondary mover muscles that assist in the extension and flexion of the elbows during the exercise. These muscles work in tandem with the primary movers to stabilize and control the movement.

The medial head of the deltoids acts as a stabilizer during the exercise. It helps maintain the proper positioning of the shoulder joint and provides additional support to the movement.

Variations

Engage the core and lower body muscles. (Alesia Kozik/Pexels)

Standing Svend press: The standing Svend press is a powerful variation of the traditional Svend press that provides additional benefits and challenges.

To do it, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold the weight plate at sternum level, just like in the regular version. However, instead of remaining upright, lower your body into a quarter-squat position.

By incorporating the lower body in the movement, you engage the core and lower body muscles, adding more stability and balance requirements. This variation not only intensifies the workout but also improves overall coordination and proprioception.

It's a great choice for athletes looking to improve their functional strength and body control.

Dumbbell Svend press: If you don't have access to a weight plate, the dumbbell Svend press is an excellent alternative.

To do this variation, hold two dumbbells horizontally by their ends, with your hands pressed against the flat sides of the weights. The movement pattern remains the same as the standard variation of this exercise, with the arms horizontally parallel to the floor.

The exercise provides a similar training stimulus to the original exercise and is especially beneficial for those with limited gym equipment.

Incorporating in your workout

This exercise can serve various roles in your workout routine, depending on the volume and intensity:

Warm up: Perform 2-3 repetitions per set to activate the muscles before heavier compound exercises.

Perform 2-3 repetitions per set to activate the muscles before heavier compound exercises. Primary compound exercise : Use 2-3 sets of 12 repetitions for a comprehensive workout focusing on the chest and shoulders.

: Use 2-3 sets of 12 repetitions for a comprehensive workout focusing on the chest and shoulders. Accessory movement: Incorporate 2-3 sets of six repetitions to complement other exercises and enhance overall muscle development.

The Svend press is an exceptional upper body exercise that targets the chest and shoulders with unique isometric and dynamic components.

Its versatility, convenience and effectiveness make it an excellent addition to any training programme. By mastering this exercise and incorporating it wisely in your workouts, you can unlock its potential and achieve impressive results in your chest and shoulder development.