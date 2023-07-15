The Truth Behind Tiktok Skincare Trends: Flooding, Slugging, Skin Cycling, and More

In a world filled with viral skincare trends, it's hard to decipher which skincare methods are truly beneficial. From flooding to slugging, skin cycling to skinimalism, the internet is flooded with information that can be both a blessing and a curse.

In this article, we're here to shed light on these trends and help you separate fact from fiction when it comes to taking care of your skin.

Skin Cycling: Giving Your Skin the TLC it Deserves

Skin cycling for skin health (Image via freepik)

Skin cycling, a concept popularized on TikTok by dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe, involves switching out your products on a schedule to allow your skin time to repair and treat specific concerns.

Experts, including celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas, have been recommending this practice for years. By alternating between exfoliating acids, retinol, and hydration, you give your skin the best chance to recover and thrive.

Our experts give skin cycling their seal of approval, as it provides a solid foundation for building a personalized skincare routine that suits your needs.

Slugging: Mixed Reviews from the Experts

Slugging, the practice of applying a petrolatum-based product like Vaseline to create a protective barrier on the skin, has received mixed reviews from our experts.

While it aims to prevent moisture loss and keep the skin hydrated, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Diane Davis advises against using such heavy products on the face. Instead, she suggests gentler alternatives like Burt's Bees Hydrating Gel Cream.

Celebrity esthetician Renée Rouleau sees slugging as a temporary solution for a compromised skin barrier, likening it to a Band-Aid. It's essential to weigh the pros and cons before incorporating slugging into your skin care routine.

Navigating the World of Skincare Trends

Skin minimalism trend (Image via freepik/lookstudio)

With so many trends circulating online, it's crucial to be discerning and find what works best for your skin. While flooding, skinimalism, and other trends may sound enticing, it's important to consider expert advice and the unique needs of your complexion.

Understanding that skin care is not a one-size-fits-all approach will help you make informed decisions about your routine. Remember, it's all about finding a balance between the latest trends and proven skincare practices that genuinely benefit your skin.