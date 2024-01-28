To find out about the vetiver essential oil benefits, uses and side effects, dive deep into this article with me. There are so many varieties of oil available on the market but vetiver oil is completely different. This oil has a very strong scent and can easily be distinguished from other oils. When applied directly to the skin or inhaled, this oil can create a calming emotional effect.

The oil is made or rather obtained from the roots of the vetiver plant. The roots of this plant are put into a steam distiller where the steam that is formed lifts the oil from the whole plant. After the process of condensation is over, the oil sits on top of the condensed water after it cools down. In this method, vetiver oil is obtained.

Vetiver essential oil benefits

Vetiver:A multipurpose oil(Image by Chelsa Shapouri/Unsplash)

There are many benefits of Vetiver essential oil. Below, I am going to list some of the major vetiver essential oil benefits to encourage the readers to use this oil:

It can improve brain function and help a person stay more focused just by inhaling this oil.

This oil is very helpful in fighting ticks.

Helps a person to stay calm and eliminate feelings of anger, and irritation.

It can help to get relief from stress and exhaustion.

It can help boost confidence.

Can enhance our dreams and eliminate insomnia.

Can help in better hair growth.

It can speed up healing.

Can make the immune system better.

It can help treat ADHD.

It can act as a sedative and help women to get relief from cramps and menstrual pain.

It can help get rid of dandruff when used while bathing.

Gives an even tone to the skin.

Can nourish the skin very highly and help moisturize it.

Can increase Libido.

Can help fight bacterial infection.

Can protect the nervous system.

Increases skin vitality.

Apart from these vetiver essential oil benefits, there are a lot of other benefits that this oil provides. It is a multipurpose oil that can be directly applied to the skin, consumed in small doses, and even inhaled.

What is vetiver essential oil used for?

This oil is used in massages and therapy(Image by Christin Hume/Unsplash)

Vetiver oil is also known as khus oil or the oil of tranquility. Now that we already know about the vetiver essential oil benefits, let us now see what this oil is used for.

It is used for Aromatherapy.

It is used to treat patients who suffer from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

It is used to fight skin aging.

It is used to prevent hyperactive behavior and anxiety.

It helps to fight traumas.

It is used in Ayurveda.

it is used in various spiritual practices.

it is used to nourish dry skin.

It is used in many perfumes and scents, mainly for men.

it is used to make soaps, candles, and body washes.

Apart from these, this oil has a lot of other uses too.

Side effects of vetiver oil

A natural oil with almost no side effects(Image by Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash)

We have seen the vetiver essential oil benefits and uses. Now coming to the downside of this oil, the proper dosage of vetiver oil is very important while taking it or using it. The person who is using the oil, his health, and several other things are to be kept in mind before using the oil. Although natural, it does not mean that it is always safe. Therefore it should always be taken in low dosages.

The oil is majorly safe. However, it is known to end a pregnancy by inducing an abortion. However, there is not much evidence or scientific proof to support this side effect. However, women who are pregnant and breastfeeding should consult a professional before using this oil to avoid any mishaps.

Although vetiver oil is not that well known like other oils, it has many magical properties. There is still more research to be conducted to find out about the magical properties of the oil. Therefore a suggestion to those who use this oil for their health issues is that they should consider this oil secondary and should focus more on allopathic or Western medicine for better and scientific healing.