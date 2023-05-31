The Wall as Your Workout Partner: Exploring Wall Push-ups

If you are unable to accomplish a bodyweight push-up, you should begin with wall push-ups.

Although regular push-ups are fantastic exercise, some people might find them too difficult. Wall push-ups will help you gain strength so you can go to full form more safely and easily.

The bodyweight push-up requires the strongest pushing muscles in the upper body, and the wall push-up is the simplest variety of push-ups. One can advance to eccentric push-ups and/or incline push-ups once they have mastered the wall push-ups.

How to Perform the Wall Push-ups Correctly

Wall push-up exercise makes you ready for other variations. (Image via Pexels/ Ketut Subiyanto)

Here’s a step-by-step guide to performing the wall push-ups properly:

Look for a sturdy wall that is at least as high as your shoulders and can support your weight if you lean against it.

Put yourself right up against the wall, facing it. Put your hands shoulder-width apart and at chest height on the wall.

Step each foot back away from the wall until you are leaning around 30 degrees towards it while shifting your weight into your hands and maintaining a bent arm position.

Use your legs, glutes, and core to keep your body tight.

Step back while keeping your arms fully extended and your body straight.

Keep your spine neutral and your core active.

Bending your elbows will help you lower your body until your chest is just touching the wall.

By extending your arms and keeping them straight during the exercise, push back to the beginning position.

Repeat for the desired number of times.

Benefits of Wall Push-ups

Push-ups improve shoulder stability. (Image via Pexels/ RDNE Stock Project)

Regular and consistent practice of wall push-ups will offer the following benefits:

Builds Upper Body Strength: Wall pushups focus on the chest, shoulders, and triceps, which helps to develop upper body strength and definition.

Engages Core Muscles: By stabilizing your body during wall pushups, your core muscles are put to use, improving core strength.

Improves Posture: Wall pushups can help to improve posture and spinal alignment by strengthening the muscles in the upper back and shoulders.

Enhances Shoulder Stability: By using the muscles that support the shoulder joint, wall pushups help to enhance shoulder stability and lower the chance of injuries.

Accessible Exercise: As a controlled and progressive progression towards conventional floor pushups, wall pushups are a great choice for beginners or people with limited mobility.

Wall Push-ups Muscles Worked

Chest muscles: Wall pushups primarily work the pectoral muscles, which contribute to chest strength and growth development.

Shoulders: Deltoid muscles are used in the shoulders during wall pushups to help with shoulder flexion and abduction.

Triceps: Wall pushups are one of the best exercises for your triceps, which will assist to tone and strengthen the rear of your upper arms.

Core Muscles: The abdominals and obliques contract to provide stability and balance as the body is held in a straight position.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

To maximize the benefits of the exercise and reduce the danger of injury, perfect form and technique must be used when completing wall pushups. These typical errors should be avoided when performing wall pushups:

1) Putting your hands on the wall too high or too low

Be careful to hold your hands shoulder-width apart and at chest height. Placing them incorrectly by raising or lowering them can result in faulty alignment and lessen the benefits of the exercise.

Make sure to keep your posture aligned. (Image via Pexels/ Ketut Subiyanto)

2) Back sagging or arching

Maintain neutral spinal alignment during the movement. Avoid letting your back arch or droop because doing so might harm your form and put undue strain on your spine.

3) Not using the core

Keep your core muscles contracted the entire workout. To maintain a solid and controlled movement, keep your abs firm and your hips aligned with your shoulders.

4) Elbows extending outward

Avoid allowing your elbows to extend outward and instead keep them tight to your torso. Increased shoulder joint stress from flaring out the elbows might draw attention away from the chest and shoulders.

5) Not breathing properly

Take a few deep breaths as you move, expelling as you push off the wall and inhaling as you lower your chest to touch it. Holding your breath can cause tension and have an adverse effect on your performance.

People of all fitness levels can execute wall push-ups as it is a flexible exercise. You can improve your strength, muscular tone, and general physical well-being by including these in your workout regimen.

