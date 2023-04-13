The Wonders of Krill Oil: Unlocking its Health Benefits

As a substitute for fish oil, krill oil is a dietary supplement that is quickly gaining popularity.

Fish of many varieties and krill are excellent providers of omega-3s. To benefit from fish and krill's omega-3 fatty acids, many people choose to consume krill or fish oil.

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), two kinds of omega-3 fatty acids necessary to support a healthy heart, brain, and overall well-being, are abundant in this oil. It is more readily absorbed by the body and has fewer negative effects than fish oil, which sometimes leaves a fishy aftertaste and unpleasant side effects.

What is krill oil?

Small crustaceans called krill resemble prawns in appearance. They can be found in the ocean's cooler waters. The main purpose of krill is to provide food for other marine creatures such as whales, seals, penguins, squid, and fish.

Krill oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. (Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

It is created using krill that is eaten by whales, penguins, and other sea mammals. Compared to other forms of omega-3s, including fish oil, krill oil is thought to be more readily absorbed by the body.

What are the benefits of krill oil?

Less research has been done on the health advantages of consuming this oil, but fish oil has been the subject of extensive research. According to preliminary studies, krill oil may have the following advantages similar to fish oil:

1) Supports heart health

Research has shown that omega-3 fatty acids can lower triglyceride levels and reduce inflammation, both of which are risk factors for heart disease. Additionally, it is thought that this oil aids in controlling cholesterol levels, lowering the risk of heart disease.

2) Promotes brain health

The health and function of the brain depends on the presence of omega-3 fatty acids. DHA is particularly critical for the growth and upkeep of the neurological system and brain. It has been demonstrated that this oil helps older people maintain cognitive function and lowers their risk of cognitive deterioration.

Krill oil improves brain health. (Image via Unsplash/ Milad Fakurian)

3) Supports skin health

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, this oil is beneficial for maintaining healthy skin. These nutrients increase skin suppleness, lessen inflammation, and shield the skin from free radical damage.

4) Reduces inflammation

Since phospholipid-bound EPA and DHA are more easily absorbed by the body than other forms of omega-3, krill oil has been shown to reduce inflammation. Because of this, the oil is a powerful anti-inflammatory that can lessen bodily inflammation and ease joint discomfort.

5) Support for premenstrual syndrome

It has been demonstrated that Neptune Krill Oil, which is specially extracted from Antarctic krill, may be useful in easing premenstrual (PMS)-related symptoms.

Krill oil helps with PMS. (Image via Unsplash/ Sasun Bughdaryan)

By fostering mental well-being and possibly minimizing the consequences of dysmenorrhea, using krill oil on a daily basis may help reduce the symptoms of PMS. The discomfort and moodiness that can accompany mild instances of PMS may be helped by using this oil.

6) Promotes healthy joints

Additionally, krill oil can support strong joints and help them maintain more of their strength as you age. While it is not a treatment, this oil’s omega-3 concentration implies that regularly taking this supplement helps ease discomfort in joints that result from regular everyday activities like exercise or yard work.

Being one of the few readily available sources of important fatty acids makes krill oil extremely valuable. There are not many sources of these two omega-3 fatty acids in a typical diet, other than fatty fish and fish oil. Because algae, the original result of these priceless fatty acids, makes up a large portion of both the diets of krill and fish, both are high in omega-3 fatty acids.

