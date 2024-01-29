These benefits of positive self-talk will motivate you to start incorporating it today

If you have been engaging in self-talk, you may be doing your mental health a favor. It's known that negative self-talk and self-criticism is negatively associated with mental health, but we also recognize the importance of talking positively to ourselves.

Often our inner self-talk develops early while growing up. It's influenced by how our primary caregivers talk to us, how teachers speak to us when we make mistakes, and even our communication with friends.

It's important to recognize the importance of self-communication and its role in maintaining our emotional health.

What are the benefits of positive self-talk?

What's the first thought you experience after waking up? Some of us feel positive, while others dread going about the day. What influences that?

It's our thought patterns. Psychologists and researchers believe that our thoughts influence our emotions and behaviors. It's also important to remember that talking to yourself positively is not engaging in toxic positivity.

Here are some benefits of engaging in positive self-talk:

#1⁠ ⁠Enhanced confidence

One of our biggest demotivators in adversity is our inner critic. Perhaps it's your exam day or a job interview you are preparing for, and the inner critic will attack you with negative comments.

For example, “You can’t do this!” “Why try when you are likely to fail?" “If you fail, you’ll end up embarassing yourself", which can be demotivating. However, a simple statement like “It seems hard, but you can do it” can boost your confidence.

#2⁠ ⁠Stress reduction

We feel stressed when we feel that we can’t cope with the current situation or experience.

When you use positive affirmations, it increases your sense of control. It also adds to your ability to cope. With practice and over time, though, you will start noticing positive differences in your ability to deal with stress.

#3⁠ ⁠Increases resilience

Resilience is the ability to bounce back from difficulties. When we encourage ourselves that a setback is not permanent, it allows us to move forward and enhances our resilience.

Negative thoughts kill resilience. They make you feel that failures are permanent rather than stepping stones.

#4 Positively impacts relationships

How you talk to yourself often is a reflection of how you will talk to others. When you are empathetic to yourself, your communication with others also becomes compassionate and positive.

That also influences how you behave with others. You may have noticed that those who engage in pro-social behaviors also have a very kind way of talking and approaching others.

Incorporating self-talk can take time, but it can be incredibly beneficial. It can be difficult if you have grown up hearing harsh words or criticism, in which case, talking to a mental health professional can help you.

Even a single statement can impact how you feel during the day. Embracing positive self-talk is not about being unrealistically positive but trying to embrace the good even during difficult times.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

