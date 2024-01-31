These facts about smoking can help you quit today

The most common warning that we see on every pack of cigarettes is that smoking thrills and kills. Smoking in any form, active or passive is harmful. It affects all the organs of the body and causes several terminal illnesses like cancer, strokes, heart and lung diseases.

Smoking tobacco in the form of cigarettes or paper joints is the most common form of smoking. Nicotine makes them addictive. Some people who try to quit smoking, try nicotine gummies and vapes, which can be a good substitute.

However, these are also not completely safe and can also cause cancer and heart diseases if used for long. Most people who smoke know that they are causing self-harm and passive harm.

They even try to quit but many do not succeed. So if you want to quit smoking, then these facts about smoking are for you.Become aware and quit today.

Here are 10 facts about smoking

Smoking is considered cool among the youth(Image by Bianca Berg/Unsplash)

Smokers are more likely to get cancer compared to non-smokers as smoking affects the heart, lungs and the body. One of the most common facts about smoking is that two in every ten smokers get some kind of cancer, mostly lung cancer. Smoking stains our teeth and contributes to bad oral health. Smoking can cause fertility issues. Smoking can cause high blood pressure. Smokers die early as research shows. Smoking can cause blindness in adults. It increases the risk of colds and other respiratory diseases. Tobacco used in smoking is the cause of most deaths around the globe. Smoking can be expensive as a study shows a chain smoker spends 5 to 10 dollars a day on cigarettes or other tobacco-related products.

Smokers should be more aware of all these facts, and try to quit immediately.

Effects of smoking on the body

Smoking heavily harms the organs(Image by Julia Engel/Unsplash)

Now that we know about the facts about smoking, let us come to the effects of smoking. Smoking a cigarette, vape, pipe or hookah equally harms the body. A safe form of smoking is an oxymoron. The effects of smoking on the human body are:

Smoking affects the immune system and lowers the level of vitamin C in our bodies, making our bodies more susceptible to diseases.

smoking decreases the level of sperm count in men and causes impotency.

smoking decreases sexual drive, causes less fertility in women, and affects their menstrual cycle.

smoking causes weaker lungs

smoking causes high chances of miscarriage in pregnant women.

smoking has been shown to cause type 2 diabetes in many cases.

smoking damages the teeth and gums

smoking causes all forms of cancer

smoking can affect non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke

smoking causes gastritis

smoking has been shown to damage the central nervous system of the body and affect all bodily activities.

How to quit Smoking?

Quitting smoking is hard, but not impossible(Image by Steven Pahel/Unsplash)

Now that we know all the negative facts about smoking and how much it harms the body, we should know how to quit. The body is a temple and must be looked after no matter what it takes. Quitting smoking is not easy and there are many symptoms of nicotine withdrawal. However, it is not impossible. There are several ways to quit smoking.

A few of them are listed below:

Nicotine inhalers can help to contain cravings.

Drinking more water has helped to quit smoking

Switching to a vape can be a start if you want to quit smoking. Many vapes have no nicotine at all and are much better alternatives than cigarette

Staying busy can help in the process of quitting

Exercising can also help

Reminding oneself of the benefits of quitting can help quit at the end of the day

Avoiding alcohol and other beverages that can complement smoking is important

Instead of buying yourself a smoke, buy yourself a protein bar

Delay your cravings and tell your mind to wait before burning a cigarette

Throw away lighters and other smoking devices that you own

If you fail to quit, try harder as there is nothing called impossible

So next time when you are hearing a Post Malone or a Wiz Khalifa Song, and you feel like lighting up a cigarette to vibe, stop yourself. It will not help you go flex, however it can stop you from seeing anyone again as smoking can kill you.

After seeing all the facts about smoking and the effects of smoking, quitting is a strong YES. Once we decide to quit smoking, our body tries to heal itself. The risk of cancer decreases and our lungs get to their full capacity with time.

Our blood pressure returns to normal and the risk of heart disease and every other disease related to smoking starts dropping. With every passing year, the risks become less and less. So don't let tobacco take control of you. Say yes to a life with no smoke.